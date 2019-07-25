How Corigin Real Estate Group used Buildup to cut their punch list time in half

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corigin, a privately held holding company specializing in real estate (Corigin Real Estate) and venture capital (Corigin Ventures) in Manhattan, recently completed construction at 20 East End in New York City's Upper East Side. The building includes 41 condominium residences including townhomes and two penthouses. Buildup was implemented for the project's punch list process and will be incorporated throughout turnover to homeowners when they're ready to move in and occupy the residences. Buildup is an onsite collaboration app, currently used by over 50 real estate developers and general contractors nationwide, used to improve task management, punch lists and reporting.

Before implementing Buildup, Corigin's standard punch list process was tedious and time consuming. Steve Schroeder, a Project Manager for Corigin, oversaw this process. Tasks were handwritten while on site. After returning to his office, Steve would organize punch list tasks in a spreadsheet based on his site visit notes. Each task to be completed would be discussed with subcontractors in person to further elaborate on details including the location of tasks as well as priority.

Over time, subcontractors requested a collaborative process so they could provide comments and timely updates. This posed a challenge, as it was difficult to track changes made by subcontractors without any type of specialized software. They also weren't able to associate the task with an exact location or view photos to see the condition of the task.

With Buildup, Steve created and assigned all tasks during his inspection while still on site. Subcontractors were immediately notified of tasks and automatically reminded when tasks were overdue via a daily summary email. The tasks had more detail including photos with markups, the location on a floorplan, and a due date. For the first time, subcontractors easily communicated timely status updates without requiring in-person meetings. With the automated language translation feature they could also respond in their preferred language.

Steve Schroeder said, "With Buildup, the time required to complete the punch list process was cut by 50%. All tasks were automatically documented, and all data could be downloaded for the project's historic records."

Buildup will also be utilized for turnover to homeowners after the sale of the property. Homeowners will receive all data in a report showing that all final tasks have been completed.

