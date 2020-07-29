How COVID-19 Changed Travel: 3 Surprising Trends Revealed

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Half of US travelers say that coronavirus isolation recommendations did not impact their domestic travel plans, according to a recent report by travel insurance aggregator, Squaremouth. With US travelers remaining stateside, Squaremouth.com reveals 3 surprising trends in domestic travel amidst COVID-19.

Vacation Rentals Surpass Hotel Stays

Vacation rentals are the most popular accommodation type, with almost 50% of travelers opting to stay at a vacation rental during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cleanliness concerns or social distancing guidelines may have been a factor in travelers' accommodation decisions, as 37% will stay at a hotel, and only 4% plan to camp or stay in an RV for their trip.

Travelers Still Take to the Skies

Over 60% of travelers still plan to fly to their domestic destinations.

88% of all domestic travelers are heading out of state for their trip.

Isolation Recommendations Only Impact Trips for Half Of US Travelers

50% of travelers said that isolation recommendations did not change the type of trip they are taking.

The majority of travelers are taking beach vacations (51%) or camping or adventure trips (35%).

Only 15% of travelers will be taking trips to a city.

Methodology: Squaremouth surveyed customers who are traveling domestically amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Data is based on responses from 863 Squaremouth.com customers.

