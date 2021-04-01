How Customers Purchased Private Medical Insurance in 2020: Attitudes, Behaviors, and Preferences

DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "How Customers Purchased Private Medical Insurance in 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores the attitudes, behaviors, and preferences of customers who purchased a private medical insurance policy in the last 12 months. It explores distribution and the purchasing journey, policy purchase triggers, the financial concerns of customers, and brand selection. It also sizes the medical expenses market.

Customers purchasing private medical insurance in 2020 were influenced by various factors, including their individual financial interests, the incidents prompting them to purchase cover, and the different product features they sought. Providers need to understand the needs and interests of consumers and the factors that are essential to them in order to effectively define common buying channels, model attractive private medical insurance products, and market these products efficiently to existing and potential customers.



The majority of private medical insurance policies are bought directly from providers.

Concern about NHS waiting times was the top factor motivating individuals to purchase a private medical insurance policy.

Purchasing over the phone is the most popular method among private medical insurance customers.

Understand consumer purchasing decisions and how these will influence the market over the next few years.

Improve customer engagement by recognizing what is most important to them and how to adapt your products and services to meet their needs.

Discover which providers lead the way in the private medical insurance space.

Adapt your distribution strategy to ensure it still meets customer purchasing behaviors.

Market Overview

The Purchasing Journey

Behaviors & Attitudes

Brand Selection

Future Market

Vitality

Aviva

AXA

Bupa

Benenden

