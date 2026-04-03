How Dealerships Win 2026

Dealer Spike's new report, The State of the Dealer: 2026, pulls behavioral data across 6,800+ dealerships to show what "good" looks like in 2026.

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer Spike just released The State of the Dealer: 2026, a benchmark for dealership leaders facing tighter margins, rising acquisition costs, and higher expectations from digital shoppers.

Built on observed behavior across 6,800+ dealerships, the report shows what shoppers do, where dealerships lose opportunities, and what separates the top 10% from the rest. From the data, the highest-performing dealers generate 4.5x more leads and turn inventory 54% faster.

"The State of the Dealer: 2026 underscores a pivotal moment for our industry. Dealers who invest in modern digital experiences, leverage data, and prioritize long-term customer relationships are positioning themselves for sustainable growth," said Jason Lehman, Senior Vice President of Dealer Sales at Dealer Spike. "This report captures the trends shaping the future of dealership success and provides a clear roadmap for what comes next."

Key findings from the report include:

54% of dealer website traffic occurs outside business hours , making after-hours lead capture a revenue issue rather than a convenience feature.





, making after-hours lead capture a revenue issue rather than a convenience feature. Cost per click rose 19.3% through 2025, while conversion rates dropped. Dealers winning in this environment are tracking cost per inquiry and cost per conversion – not just clicks.





Dealers winning in this environment are tracking cost per inquiry and cost per conversion – not just clicks. Among the fastest-turn dealers, only 20.92% of inventory is 90+ days old , reinforcing that aging inventory quietly erodes margin when stores fail to review it weekly.





, reinforcing that aging inventory quietly erodes margin when stores fail to review it weekly. Dealers using digital retailing tools, including unit-page pricing calculators, generate 47.9% more high-quality leads.

"The 2026 operating environment will be defined by dealer leaders who adapt and improve at a record pace," said Jared Burt, CEO at HeroHub and a key contributor to The State of the Dealer: 2026. "The past three years have demanded resilience and adjustment. Now the requirement shifts from reaction to disciplined acceleration."

Download the report: The State of the Dealer: 2026 – www.dealerspike.com/the-state-of-the-dealer-2026

Media Contact:

Hayley Hollen, Head of Brand & Client Marketing

Dealer Spike, LLC., dba LeadVenture

C. 971-275-5543

E: [email protected]

About Dealer Spike

For nearly 20 years, Dealer Spike has been the trusted digital partner built specifically for dealerships. We serve 6,800+ dealers across powersports, marine, trailer, agriculture, truck, heavy equipment, and outdoor power equipment, and partner with over 200 OEMs to deliver solutions tailored to the unique demands of each vertical and each dealer we work with.

In a market that rewards reliability over noise, we give dealers the digital foundation, marketing reach, and data clarity to compete with confidence and grow predictably. From websites and inventory management to AI-driven digital marketing, we make selling inventory easier and faster, and ensure no opportunity goes to waste. We believe every dealer deserves solutions built around their business, and we have spent nearly two decades doing exactly that.

From first click to customer for life, Dealer Spike is built to help you sell more, faster.

dealerspike.com

SOURCE Dealer Spike