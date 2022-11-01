How Digital Transition is Reshaping Capital Markets, 2022 Research Study - The Influence of AI, Automation, and Blockchain

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "How Digital Transition is Reshaping Capital Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Capital markets facilitate buyers and sellers to indulge in the trading of financial security instruments like stocks and bonds. It incorporates various technologies including AI, automation, and blockchain to provide improved security and enhanced privacy to capital market transactions.

Users are leveraging these emerging technologies to reduce errors, minimize transaction time, and bring down transaction costs. The report examines how disruptive digital technologies are transforming various domains of capital markets by generating innovative applications.

Key Highlights

Innovations: presents real-world innovation use cases and examples related to capital markets by companies as well as startups across multiple domains. It casts light on how tech-enabled innovations are transforming use case applications across various domains.

Scope

Innovation Insights: innovation examples by each application segment of the sector to present key trends.

No surprise that technology has been a driving force in business transformation for years, but the term 'emerging technologies' has all of the sudden become the key catalyst to drive the next wave of innovation across sectors.

The sense of urgency weighs different across different sectors, where the direct customer-facing sectors are at the forefront compared to other capital-intensive sectors. Companies in one sector can take cues from successful innovations in other sectors to either draw analogies with existing products, services, and processes or transfer strategic approaches for a revolutionary transformation.

Against this backdrop, enterprises need to understand which emerging technologies are impacting their sector and how various companies are implementing them to meet various challenges.

The innovation landscape report in the capital markets by the publisher covers some of the key trends, use cases, and real-world examples related to the implementation of emerging technologies across cross-sector applications.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Capital markets innovation insights: overview



2. What are the major challenges of capital markets?



3. How can digital transformation benefit capital markets?



4. Key innovations by sub-sectors

4.1. Cryptocurrency Exchanges

4.2. Equity Markets

4.3. Foreign Exchange

4.4. Brokerage

4.5. Commodity Markets

4.6. Clearing and Settlement

4.7. Derivatives

4.8. Bond Markets



5. Methodology

