How Digital Twins Can Save the Global Mobility Market from Expensive Errors

For further information on this analysis, Growth Opportunities for Digital Twins in Global Mobility, please click here.

"Cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality, and virtual reality, make digital twinning possible," said Sandhya Jesu, Mobility Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, with technology integration, DTs have enabled the simulation of entire production facilities, supply chains, and product offerings, avoiding expensive errors and opening the arena to new entrants."

Jesu added: "Several innovative business models are emerging based on the large amounts of data that DTs generate. OEMs can use that information to create a continuous flow of revenue. Further, DT-based data-driven techniques help optimize decision-making, ensuring a smooth supply chain and manufacturing."

The proliferation of the use of digital twinning in the automotive sector presents massive opportunities for market participants, including:

Integrated product life cycle (PLC) using a DT : Integration of the entire PLC helps create a data thread holding all product information, including design and maintenance.

: Integration of the entire PLC helps create a data thread holding all product information, including design and maintenance. DTs can be effective against geopolitical disturbances : This solution can predict supply chain disruptions, determine the extent of the impact, and identify alternate supplies and logistics beforehand.

: This solution can predict supply chain disruptions, determine the extent of the impact, and identify alternate supplies and logistics beforehand. Monetize DT-generated data: Data-derived insights could facilitate targeted ads, cross-selling, and upselling by players in different industries.

Growth Opportunities for Digital Twins in Global Mobility is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Mobility research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Growth Opportunities for Digital Twins in Global Mobility

PCFD

Contact:

Sol Curet

Corporate Communications

E: [email protected]

https://www.frost.com/

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan