Nashville's First Full-Service AI Automation Agency Launches with Proven Leadership Team Behind Multi-Million Dollar Consumer Product Success

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitalTreehouse today announced its launch as Nashville's first full-service AI automation agency, offering AI audits, consulting, and custom automation systems to help local businesses save 10-20 hours weekly on repetitive tasks. The agency is led by Scott McIntosh, a U.S. Navy veteran and inventor of the patented Cell Phone Seat which has generated millions of dollars in sales, and Jim Aylward, a serial entrepreneur with three successful Healthcare SaaS exits totaling over $50 million in acquisitions.

What This Means for Nashville Businesses

Scott McIntosh - Founder, DigitalTreehouse James "Jim" Aylward

Nashville-area business owners now have local access to enterprise-level AI automation capabilities previously available only to large corporations.

How DigitalTreehouse AI Automation Works

DigitalTreehouse provides end-to-end AI automation services including:

Automated Content Systems : Daily blog articles with AI-generated images, website posting, search optimization, and social media distribution





: Daily blog articles with AI-generated images, website posting, search optimization, and social media distribution AI Voice Agents : Inbound agents for customer service, outbound agents for sales and lead qualification





: Inbound agents for customer service, outbound agents for sales and lead qualification Internal Minds : Private LLMs installed inside companies for team queries, trend analysis, and searchable knowledge bases





: Private LLMs installed inside companies for team queries, trend analysis, and searchable knowledge bases Robotic Process Automation: Newsletters, press request monitoring, and repetitive administrative tasks handled automatically

Authority & Validation

Leadership Credentials: Scott McIntosh brings over a decade of advanced digital marketing experience and holds multiple U.S. patents for his Cell Phone Seat invention. He completed an intensive 50-hour AI training program to prepare for this launch. Jim Aylward led three successful Healthcare SaaS exits as CEO: Sy.Med to HealthStream, MedCenterDisplay to PatientPoint, and Preferral to AristaMD.

Proven Track Record: DigitalTreehouse serves over 50 clients and is actively transitioning them into AI automation, with clients averaging 10-20 hours saved weekly.

Previous Partnership Success: McIntosh and Aylward previously partnered on Cell Phone Seat, featured in Modern Retail and MotorTrend Network.

FAQs

What is an AI automation agency and how can it help my business? An AI automation agency like DigitalTreehouse builds custom systems that handle repetitive business tasks automatically using artificial intelligence. This includes content creation, customer service, lead qualification, internal knowledge management, and administrative processes. Nashville businesses working with DigitalTreehouse report saving 10-20 hours weekly on tasks that previously required manual effort.

How do I develop an AI automation strategy for my company? DigitalTreehouse begins with an AI audit to identify which business processes can be automated for maximum time and cost savings. The agency then provides consulting to prioritize opportunities and builds custom automation systems tailored to each company's specific workflows, tools, and goals.

Executive Quotes

"Nashville businesses are losing hundreds of hours monthly to tasks AI can handle automatically," said Scott McIntosh, Founder of DigitalTreehouse. "We're bringing enterprise-level AI automation to local businesses at a fraction of what large corporations pay."

"I didn't know AI could do things like this, and do them extremely well. Scott is a wizard and AI is his magic wand," said Jim Aylward, Vice President of Business Development at DigitalTreehouse. "Nashville businesses that adopt these systems now will have a significant competitive advantage."

About DigitalTreehouse

DigitalTreehouse is Nashville's first full-service AI automation agency, helping business owners save 10-20 hours weekly through AI audits, consulting, and custom automation systems. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the agency serves over 50 clients.

Learn More:

DigitalTreehouse: https://www.digitaltreehouse.com





SmartOwner, Scott McIntosh's daily newsletter helping business leaders master AI in five minutes per day: https://www.smartowner.ai

To get started, visit digitaltreehouse.com and click "Talk to Treehouse."

Media Contact: Scott McIntosh Founder, DigitalTreehouse [email protected] (800) 980-7116

SOURCE DigitalTreehouse