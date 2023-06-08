How Direct-to-Satellite Communications Impacts the Smartphone

Mobile Experts adds NTN/D2D to its forecast for RF front ends

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than 1.4 billion phones will ship in 2023, almost 5% fewer than in 2022. But the RF content in phones continues to increase, with about $1.20 of new content in premium phones this year compared with last year.

One reason for the rising content is the introduction of Direct-to-Device (D2D) communications, using Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN). Does that sound like alphabet soup? We're talking about making connections directly to a satellite with your phone.

The growth of the mobile device market, 2022-2028

Mobile Experts released a new report this week, adding the impact of direct-to-satellite communications on the RF front end market. This $15B market is always changing, with the integration of new modules and introduction of new bands and MIMO configurations. The Mobile Experts report on RF Front Ends for Mobile Devices 2023 breaks out the shipments, pricing, revenue, and market share for 12 different types of RF components in smartphones and Cellular IoT devices.

"Consumer caution will remain in 2023, but the market will return to growth in 2024," commented Mobile Experts analyst Dan McNamara. "The most important catalyst for change will be in India with their new 5G network. Looking at the long term, we expect a fairly stable market as the impact of 5.5G and 6G spectrum will take several years to appear."

The new report includes detailed technical and market analysis for discrete amplifiers, filters, switches, and tuners…as well as insightful illustrations of how integration of these components will play out. More than 40 companies are included in the analysis, including dozens in China that are relatively unknown in the West but which will disrupt the market.

"We cross-check our forecast estimates. We interviewed more than 40 RF component vendors and OEMs, triangulated pricing analysis, with visibility on shipment information," said analyst Dan McNamara.

Subscribers to Mobile Experts research will receive:

Full access to the 135-page RFFE 2023 report;

129 comprehensive charts and figures;

The detailed Excel file with forecast data through 2028;

Quarterly market share, shipment, adoption updates;

Quarterly Expert INSIGHT strategic reports;

strategic reports; Access to the analysts behind the reports.

About Mobile Experts Inc. : Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 30 years of experience or more. Recent publications focus on Macro and mMIMO Base Stations, Private 5G, vRAN, https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3501625-1&h=143032566&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D3494106-1%26h%3D280517000%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fmobile-experts.net%252Freports%252Fp%252Fenterpriseprivatecellular22%26a%3DPrivate%2BEnterprise%252C&a=Private+Enterprise%2C ORAN, RAN Revenue & CAPEX, Cellular IoT, and more.

Rachel Winningham

408-374-0690

[email protected]

SOURCE Mobile Experts Inc.