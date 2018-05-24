How Do Our Early Bonds Shape Our Lives, Relationships, and Careers? Author Peter Lovenheim Discusses his new book The Attachment Effect at the National Press Club on June 6 at 5:30 p.m.

In psychology, the attachment theory is based on the premise that we are hardwired at birth to bond to a caregiver, parent or other relative for protection because we are born helpless. The success or failure of this bond or attachment can affect all of our relationships throughout life—from the workplace, to the athletic field, to our personal and romantic relationships and even our politics.

The Attachment Effect is a deeply personal journey of self-discovery. In his talk at the National Press Club, Lovenheim will share observations from his interviews with major political figures, athletes, entrepreneurs, married couples and singles on blind dates. Present at this Headliners event and available for comment will be top national and international attachment researchers, as well as area residents whose stories are featured in the book in chapters on dating, couples counseling, sports, and business

