How Do Standards Impact AI? Enter ANSI's Student Paper Competition!

Entries Due by June 7

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What role do standards play in the safe and effective implementation of artificial intelligence applications or systems? What is the potential for standards to shape AI in the future? Share your thoughts, make connections in the standards community, and win a cash prize with a winning submission with American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and its Committee on Education (CoE)'s 14th annual student paper competition!

Enter the student paper competition here.

Explore the ways in which AI standards play a role in achieving a positive impact—or could do so in the future. Post this Cash prizes will be given to first-place ($2,000) and second-place ($1,000) winners.

The competition is part of a long-term effort to spread awareness among postsecondary students of the strategic significance of standards and conformance. Submissions are open to students enrolled full- or part-time in associate, undergraduate, or graduate programs during the period of September 2023 to June 2024 in U.S. higher education institutions.

About the 2024 Theme: What Role Do or Could Standards Play in Safe and Effective Implementation of Artificial Intelligence Applications/Systems?"

Artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere, with applications and systems revolutionizing a number of major sectors, including:

entertainment,

manufacturing,

media,

healthcare, and

finance, among other areas.

The rapid rate of transformation has prompted research into the effects of AI, as well as the creation of advisory and review panels around the world, as an attempt to understand and protect against any negative societal impact—with safety, cybersecurity, bias, and workforce risks among them.

Thus far, there has not been an initiative to provide a comprehensive landscape of how various sectors are currently implementing the technology, the short-term positive and negative societal impacts, and how to best capture benefits and mitigate risks to users and society at large.

The ANSI 2024 student paper competition invites authors to choose an industry sector and explore the ways in which AI standards play a role in achieving a positive impact—or could do so in the future. As the aim of the competition is to highlight the power of standards as a tool to continue the use of AI to achieve a positive impact, papers should identify a relevant standard or multiple standards and discuss how it/they can contribute to strategies and solutions for AI.

Submission Information

All entries must meet requirements and will be reviewed by experts in the standards community, including representatives of government, industry, professional societies, and academic institutions. Winning papers will be published on ANSI.org and potentially in other media outlets. A cash prize of $2,000 will be given to the first-place winner; a $1,000 will be given to the second-place winner. ANSI reserves the right to award no prizes based on the determination of the judges.

For full submission criteria, access the ANSI 2024 Student Paper Competition flyer. Email entries by June 7, 2024, to Lisa Rajchel, [email protected]. The winning papers will be announced in Q3 2024.

Resources for Research

ANSI has developed a list of suggested resources for research and reference:

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org .

SOURCE American National Standards Institute