How Does a Single Parent Balance Entrepreneurship and Parenting? Brandon Frere Shares Some Insight

PETALUMA, Calif., June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Balancing parenting and a small business can be difficult for anyone, but perhaps none so much as single parents. It can be difficult to know which to prioritize at any given moment, and single parent entrepreneurs certainly don't want to focus on the business at the expense of the kids or vice versa. Brandon Frere, CEO of Frere Enterprises, suggests that balancing the two may not look like an even split in time or effort.

"Running a business is not like having a job that ends at 5 o'clock, and neither is having kids," said Frere. "The two will likely compete for priority, and top priority will change several times during the day. That's okay."

The business is often necessary as a source of income to be able to support the kids, but single parents must also be able to drop work when the kids need them. Single parents can build those break times into their schedule specifically to spend some time with the kids, get some "me time," or even clean up kid-caused messes.

Single parents may choose to combine parenting and running their business by incorporating the kids in decisions or giving them small tasks that can help the business. Doing so can allow the kids to see hard work in action, which can lead to a solid work ethic. It can also help to communicate to them that the business is important in keeping the house running, as the income from the business is what keeps the fridge stocked and the electricity on.

"Finding balance between home and work is usually all about setting boundaries, but when it comes to a single parent trying to balance the business and parenting, I might suggest blurring that line a bit," said Brandon Frere. "Of course, each parent entrepreneur will need to find what works for them and their kids. That might take some trial and error, but it could ultimately lead to a fulfilling life and legacy."

