How Does Kansas Punish Prostitution and Solicitation Charges? | Sex Crimes Attorneys, Wichita

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that sexual exchanges between consenting adults are an everyday occurrence. But, when money or the exchange of anything of value is introduced, you could find yourself in a sticky situation. In recent years, Kansas has continued to impose severe consequences on prostitution-related offenses due to the rise in sex trafficking, meaning you should never underestimate the harm it could do to your life and reputation. Our sex crimes attorneys in Wichita at the McConnell Law Firm have decades of combined experience defending those falsely accused of sex crimes and are detailing the ways you can be charged with prostitution—some of which you may not have known!

What Is Prostitution?

In Kansas, prostitution is considered the performance or offering of certain sexual acts for hire or where there is an exchange of value. Because the definition is broad, it encompasses a variety of activities, including the act of prostitution, patronizing prostitution, and promoting prostitution—all of which can result in criminal charges that carry severe penalties. If you're unfamiliar with the differences, keep reading as we break down the charges and their penalties.

Prostitution

Individuals engaging in or offering to engage in sexual acts for money or other forms of compensation will be charged with prostitution. This charge is typically given to the person providing the sexual services, and it's important to note that regardless of whether the individual providing the services receives the item of "value," they may still be charged with prostitution. Even if this exchange of money or value goes to another person (i.e., a promoter or "pimp"), the person performing the sexual acts can still be charged.

Penalties:

A first offense for prostitution will be classified as a class B nonperson misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail and fines up to $1,000.

Patronizing Prostitution

Patronizing prostitution is essentially the other end of the sexual exchange, where an individual can be charged for offering or agreeing to hire someone to engage in sexual relations for hire. While many people overlook this statute, patronizing prostitution is criminalized in Kansas and can still occur whether or not the sexual conduct has taken place.

Penalties:

Patronizing prostitution will be classified as a class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and fines up to $2,500.

"The penalties can vary wildly, depending on whether an individual is providing prostitution or patronizing prostitution," said Jonathan W. McConnell, one of Wichita's leading sex crimes attorneys. "Historically, the Courts tended to punish the seller more than the buyer. However, recently, those views have shifted, and Kansas law now tends to punish the buyer more than the person selling, so those penalties will be enhanced."

Promoting Prostitution

Similar to the supply side of prostitution, promoting prostitution involves actions such as owning, controlling, managing, supervising, or otherwise keeping a place where prostitution occurs or inducing another person to become or remain a prostitute. In Kansas, the severity of the punishment depends on various factors, including the level of involvement and the age of the individuals providing services.

Penalties:

Generally speaking, promoting prostitution is classified as a level 9 felony punishable by 5 to 117 months in prison (depending on criminal history) and up to $100,000 in fines. If the prostitute is a minor or if the promoter of prostitution is a repeat offender, the penalties may increase.

