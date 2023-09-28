How Does the Car Accident Settlement Process Work?

Stephenson Rife, LLP

28 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

Indiana operates under a modified comparative fault system when it comes to car accidents says Stephenson Rife Law

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Here's an overview of how the settlement process typically works:

  • Seek Medical Attention: The first and most crucial step after a car accident is to seek immediate medical attention for any injuries. Your health and well-being are the top priority.
  • Contact Your Insurance Company: Report the accident to your insurance company promptly. Indiana is a "fault" state, meaning the at-fault driver's insurance is primarily responsible for covering the damages. However, your own insurance may come into play, depending on your coverage.
  • Gather Evidence: If you are physically able to do so, gather evidence at the accident scene. This includes taking photos of the vehicles, the accident location, and any visible injuries. Also, collect contact information from witnesses.
  • Consult with an Attorney: Consider consulting a car accident attorney in Indiana to understand your rights and legal options. An attorney can help protect your interests and guide you through the settlement process.
  • Investigation: Your attorney will conduct a thorough investigation into the accident, which may include gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, obtaining police reports, and assessing the extent of your damages.
  • Demand Letter: Your attorney will work with you to calculate the value of your claim, including medical expenses, lost wages, property damage, pain and suffering, and other damages. They will then send a demand letter to the at-fault driver's insurance company, outlining your losses and the amount of compensation you are seeking.
  • Negotiations: The insurance company will review the demand letter and may enter into negotiations with your attorney to reach a settlement. Both parties will negotiate until an agreeable settlement amount is reached.
  • Settlement Agreement: If a settlement is reached, you will sign a settlement agreement that releases the at-fault driver and their insurance company from any further liability for the accident in exchange for the agreed-upon compensation.
  • Receiving Compensation: Once a settlement is agreed upon or awarded by the court, you will receive the compensation for your damages and injuries. Your attorney will assist in resolving any liens or outstanding medical bills before distributing the settlement funds to you.

"Your compensation may be reduced if you are found partially at fault for the accident," says Attorney Mike Stephenson.

About Stephenson Rife Law

The team of attorneys of Stephenson Rife have been meeting the needs of people in Indiana since 1976. Their experience in personal injury cases has resulted in huge successes for clients impacted by car, truck, or motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, or brain injury cases, to name a few. Thanks to their stellar reputation, Stephenson Rife is often the law firm that other law firms consult. Contact them at (317) 680-2501 or here to schedule a consultation.

