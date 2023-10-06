How Education Fits Into Eating Disorder Treatment for School-Aged Patients

News provided by

Hidden River Eating Disorder Residential Treatment

06 Oct, 2023, 10:11 ET

Learn More About the School Component of Hidden River's Residential Eating Disorder Program

CHESTER, N.J., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that continuing to advance a student's education can be challenging during residential treatment. At Hidden River, we understand the importance of schooling for our middle school and high school patients and remain committed to their academic success. 

For this reason, we have partnered with LearnWell education services. 

Continue Reading
Take a tour of Hidden River Eating Disorder Residential Treatment in Chester, NJ.
Take a tour of Hidden River Eating Disorder Residential Treatment in Chester, NJ.

LearnWell provides on-site, custom educational programs to meet the needs of school-age students during eating disorder treatment at Hidden River. A LearnWell state-certified teacher provides two hours of in-person tutoring, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays and seasonal breaks. 

During residential eating disorder treatment, many patients struggle with co-occuring mental health issues, such as anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder, that may impact their schooling needs. Continuing one's education is important to each patient. The LearnWell teacher customizes a reasonable individualized education program for each student. 

As a regular practice, the teacher engages in a high level of communication with the community school district and guidance counselor to assist with acquiring a student's own schoolwork. LearnWell programs and the Hidden River team have observed that students are more engaged in treatment when staying reasonably on track with their home peer group. When students are without access to their own community school work, they can gain access to LearnWell's custom online curriculum. 

Beyond ensuring that individual patients reach future educational goals, there are many benefits to including a school component with eating disorder treatment.

Experiencing success in school while in residential treatment builds self-esteem and reduces anxiety in children and adolescents. LearnWell remains committed to helping each patient either catch up or remain reasonably current with their school's course curriculum for the grade level despite the demands of treatment.

For more information, please go to www.hiddenriverhealing.com.

About Hidden River:

Hidden River, located in Chester Township, New Jersey, is a residential eating disorder treatment center for girls and women ages 11 to 20 that utilizes an expert, compassionate approach with an emphasis on family involvement. Opened in 2019, the beautifully designed facility is located in a peaceful, natural environment that is conducive to healing and recovery. 

Media Contact:

Jennifer Vargas, Director of Business Development
[email protected]  

SOURCE Hidden River Eating Disorder Residential Treatment

Also from this source

The Vital Role of Family Support During Eating Disorder Treatment

The Vital Role of Family Support During Eating Disorder Treatment

It's no secret that parents who admit a child to residential eating disorder treatment are under significant stress. Concern, fear, and even anger is ...
A Nutrition and Culinary Skills Training Program Using Exposure Response Prevention

A Nutrition and Culinary Skills Training Program Using Exposure Response Prevention

Eating disorders are known to be complex mental health disorders requiring a well-trained and sophisticated multidisciplinary team approach. There...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.