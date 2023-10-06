How Education Fits Into Eating Disorder Treatment for School-Aged Patients

Learn More About the School Component of Hidden River's Residential Eating Disorder Program

CHESTER, N.J., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that continuing to advance a student's education can be challenging during residential treatment. At Hidden River, we understand the importance of schooling for our middle school and high school patients and remain committed to their academic success.

For this reason, we have partnered with LearnWell education services.

LearnWell provides on-site, custom educational programs to meet the needs of school-age students during eating disorder treatment at Hidden River. A LearnWell state-certified teacher provides two hours of in-person tutoring, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays and seasonal breaks.

During residential eating disorder treatment, many patients struggle with co-occuring mental health issues, such as anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder, that may impact their schooling needs. Continuing one's education is important to each patient. The LearnWell teacher customizes a reasonable individualized education program for each student.

As a regular practice, the teacher engages in a high level of communication with the community school district and guidance counselor to assist with acquiring a student's own schoolwork. LearnWell programs and the Hidden River team have observed that students are more engaged in treatment when staying reasonably on track with their home peer group. When students are without access to their own community school work, they can gain access to LearnWell's custom online curriculum.

Beyond ensuring that individual patients reach future educational goals, there are many benefits to including a school component with eating disorder treatment.

Experiencing success in school while in residential treatment builds self-esteem and reduces anxiety in children and adolescents. LearnWell remains committed to helping each patient either catch up or remain reasonably current with their school's course curriculum for the grade level despite the demands of treatment.

About Hidden River:

Hidden River, located in Chester Township, New Jersey, is a residential eating disorder treatment center for girls and women ages 11 to 20 that utilizes an expert, compassionate approach with an emphasis on family involvement. Opened in 2019, the beautifully designed facility is located in a peaceful, natural environment that is conducive to healing and recovery.

