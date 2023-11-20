How Electric Refuse Vehicles are Transforming North America's Waste Management

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refuse Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of refuse collection vehicle (RCV) body production in the United States and Canada. It covers various types of RCV bodies, including front loaders, automated side loaders, manual side loaders/recyclers, and rear loaders, and provides insights into market size, shares, and dynamics.

Key Aspects of the Report:

Market Size and Share Estimates: The report offers detailed estimates of market size and shares by refuse truck body type and chassis class, focusing on medium/heavy-duty (Class 4-7) and heavy-duty (Class 8) chassis. Manufacturer Analysis: Twenty-one manufacturers are identified, with Heil Environmental and McNeilus (Oshkosh) being the dominant players. The report includes key manufacturer data such as location, total employees, revenue, and ownership. Pricing Trends: It notes an increase in average prices in 2022, primarily due to rising input costs. Demand and Supply Chain Constraints: Despite robust demand, shipments have been impacted by ongoing supply chain constraints. Electric Propulsion in Refuse Trucks: The report highlights the suitability of refuse trucks for electric propulsion, given their fixed routes and the potential for regular, scheduled charging. It mentions new product launches, including integrated electric refuse collection vehicles and bodies with independent onboard battery power. Recent Developments: The report covers various developments such as mergers and acquisitions, facility expansions, and new product launches. Future Outlook (2023-2027): It provides a forecast for the next five years, along with historical data from 2017 to 2021. Geographic Distribution: Maps in the report show the geographic distribution of production. Comprehensive Excel Worksheets: The report includes detailed Excel worksheets with market size estimates, market shares, and other key data.

This report is a valuable resource for anyone looking to understand the current state and future outlook of the refuse truck/body manufacturing industry in North America. It offers a detailed view of the market, providing insights into the key players, market dynamics, recent developments, and future trends.

