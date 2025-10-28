How Estimated Delivery Dates (EDD), 7-Day Shipping & Weekend Fulfillment Win Conversions

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jay Group, a leading US third-party logistics (3PL) provider, announced the expansion of its weekend fulfillment operations across its dual-coast facilities, strengthening its capability to offer seven-day shipping and accurate Estimated Delivery Dates (EDD) for e-commerce brands.

The enhanced model helps online retailers increase checkout conversion, reduce "arrived-late" returns, and improve customer satisfaction by displaying credible delivery dates rather than vague "4–6 business-day" promises.

"Consumers expect clarity and reliability—when they see 'Arrives Tuesday,' they trust the brand," said Scott Chamberlain, Senior Director of Sales & Marketing at Jay Group. "By operating on weekends and showing real Estimated Delivery Dates, we turn fulfillment precision into higher conversions and loyalty."

Making Delivery Dates Credible

According to Baymard Institute research, over 40 percent of online stores fail to show a specific delivery date, forcing customers to guess and often abandon carts. Jay Group's EDD engine merges order-processing data, warehouse cut-off times, historical lane performance, and carrier service calendars to display an exact arrival date or tight window of delivery.

As carrier scans update, that date refines automatically—keeping checkout, confirmation, and tracking pages aligned and reducing "Where is my order?" tickets.

Weekend Fulfillment Makes the Promise Real

Many fulfillment networks pause between Friday and Monday, delaying orders and eroding trust. Jay Group's expanded weekend model keeps pick-pack and carrier handoffs active on Saturdays and Sundays, ensuring late-week orders continue to move.

By partnering with the carriers that support weekend operations—such as OnTrac—Jay Group shortens total delivery times without inflating costs.

Dual-Coast Fulfillment + Smarter Routing

With distribution centers in Lancaster, PA, and Reno, NV, Jay Group positions client inventory close to major population zones, putting over 75 percent of U.S. households within one- to two-day ground reach. Each shipment is rate-shopped across national and regional carriers to balance speed and cost efficiency—ensuring the delivery promise is met profitably.

Proven Impact for E-Commerce Brands

Clients implementing Jay Group's EDD and weekend fulfillment solutions have reported:

15–20 % higher checkout conversion rates

Fewer late-arrival returns

Reduced dependency on expensive expedited services

Improved repeat-purchase and Net Promoter Score (NPS) metrics

"Estimated Delivery Dates backed by true seven-day operations turn logistics into a growth engine," added Chamberlain. "It's how brands keep promises that customers remember."

About Jay Group

Founded in 1965, Jay Group is a dual-coast, omnichannel 3PL specializing in B2B and DTC fulfillment, advanced packaging, and last-mile delivery solutions. Operating on Manhattan Associates' enterprise-grade Warehouse Management System (WMS) with 50+ native integrations and a robust client portal, Jay Group enables brands to deliver faster, smarter, and more cost-effectively — supported by 7-day fulfillment, predictive delivery date technology, and data-driven transparency at every step.

