How Far Can YOU Go for $10,000?

Leading travel eSIM company Global YO wants to pay someone $10,000 to visit as many countries as possible by January 6th

The rules are simple:

Use your Global YO eSIM in as many countries as possible between December 13 th , 2024 and 11:59pm on January 6 th , 2025 (Three Kings' Day).

in as many countries as possible between The Yonderer (that's you!) who travels to the most countries during that time period wins a $10,000 USD cash prize.

Tiebreaker: If there's a tie, the winner will be determined by who used the most minutes on YO Shout, our international low-bandwidth calling service (also within the Global YO application).

"We're daring travelers to YO their way around the world," said Kateryna Medushyvska, President of Global YO. "This challenge isn't just about winning—it's about embracing the thrill of exploration, creating unforgettable memories, and celebrating the spirit of adventure. Our audience is made up of bold adventurers, and we want to support their journeys and be the sponsor of their next great adventure."

Why Join the Challenge?

Whether you're an experienced globetrotter or a first-time adventurer, the Ultimate Yonderer Challenge is your chance to:

Explore more countries than ever before.

Use Global YO's convenient and affordable eSIM to stay connected everywhere.

Win $10,000 while living your travel dreams.

"It's that simple: Travel. YO. Win."

How to Get Started

Participants can join the challenge by purchasing and activating a Global YO eSIM from within the Global YO mobile app and traveling to as many countries as possible between December 13th, 2024 and January 6th, 2025. Use YO Shout during your journey to edge out the competition in case of a tie.

Ready to YO the world? The challenge is on—let's see how far YOU can go!

About Global YO

Global YO empowers adventurers with cutting-edge eSIM technology, offering instant connectivity across the globe without the hassle of physical SIM cards. With a focus on simplicity, affordability, and adventure, Global YO ensures you stay connected wherever your journey takes you. Global YO is a company of Yonder Media Mobile.

For more information, visit www.globalyo.com.

