How Far Does a Paycheck Really Go? Upgraded Points Finds Major Living Wage Gaps Across the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points' latest study is revealing where workers face the sharpest financial squeeze.

Study Methodology

U.S. map showing the states and cities with the largest gaps between median wages and living wages

To identify where incomes fall short of a living wage, the study compared median annual wage data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics with living wage estimates from the Economic Policy Institute's Family Budget Calculator across all 50 states and the 100 largest U.S. cities. The study also included a nationwide survey of more than 2,400 U.S. adults to understand perceptions of income sufficiency and the impact of rising costs on spending and saving habits.

"The gap between earnings and the cost of living looks different depending on where you live," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "Our goal was to highlight where that gap is widest, giving people a clearer picture of the financial realities facing households across the country."

Key Findings

Widespread financial strain: Nearly half of respondents (45%) report they do not currently earn enough to cover basic living expenses , while an additional 35% report earning just enough to get by.





(45%) report they , while an additional 35% report earning just enough to get by. The price of security: Americans report needing a baseline salary of $50,000 just to cover essentials , $70,000 to maintain a comfortable lifestyle, and $100,000 to feel financially well-off.





, $70,000 to maintain a comfortable lifestyle, and $100,000 to feel financially well-off. Shifting consumer habits: Due to mounting economic pressure, 65% adults find everyday expenses harder to afford , with 78% of Americans having to cut back on nonessential spending .





, with . Metropolitan deficits: Only 35 of the 100 largest U.S. cities feature a median wage that exceeds the baseline cost of living. New York City leads metropolitan areas with the most severe gap, falling nearly $22,000 short.

The Top Five States with the Largest Median Wage Gaps

Hawaii: Median annual wage of $53,260 vs. a living wage of $73,484 (living wage gap: -$20,224) California: Median annual wage of $56,940 vs. a living wage of $70,707 (living wage gap: -$13,767) New York: Median annual wage of $58,560 vs. a living wage of $71,444 (living wage gap: -$12,884) Georgia: Median annual wage of $47,020 vs. a living wage of $57,390 (living wage gap: -$10,370) Florida: Median annual wage of $46,860 vs. a living wage of $56,148 (living wage gap: -$9,288)

The Top Five Cities with the Largest Median Wage Gaps

New York, New York: Median annual wage of $61,430 vs. a living wage of $83,262 (living wage gap: -$21,832) Riverside, California: Median annual wage of $48,400 vs. a living wage of $67,416 (living wage gap: -$19,016) San Diego, California: Median annual wage of $58,690 vs. a living wage of $77,560 (living wage gap: -$18,870) Honolulu, Hawaii: Median annual wage of $57,220 vs. a living wage of $74,025 (living wage gap: -$16,805) Orlando, Florida: Median annual wage of $46,630 vs. a living wage of $60,541 (living wage gap: -$13,911)

Check out the full results by visiting the complete study.

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Miller, Founder

1-214-646-8866

[email protected]

SOURCE Upgraded Points