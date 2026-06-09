New Upgraded Points Study Reveals U.S. Airports That Require the Longest Layovers

AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Missing a connecting flight is one of the most frustrating travel setbacks, and at some airports, travelers need far more time than they might expect to make a connection. A new Upgraded Points study analyzed 25 of the most connected airports in the country to determine which locations require the largest time cushion to ensure a successful connection.

The 20 U.S. Airports Where You Need the Most Time for a Layover The 20 U.S. Airports Where You Need the Least Time for a Layover

"No one wants to spend their layover sprinting to a distant gate," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "Accounting for an airport's on-time flight performance, terminal infrastructure, and traffic helps travelers better predict the time needed for transitions between flights."

Study Methodology

The study analyzed domestic flight data across 14 distinct factors affecting terminal navigation, focusing on the 25 most connected airports in the country, as defined by OAG. Each data point was scaled for accurate comparison, and factors were weighted based on their importance to flight schedules and terminal navigation.

Every airport received an overall score out of 50, with higher numbers indicating that travelers should allow more time for a connection. The recommended layover time for each airport is an indexed calculation derived from these total scores, using a 90-minute layover as the statistical median.

Top 10 Airports Where the Most Time Is Needed for a Layover

Texas hubs demand the longest time buffers in the country, with Houston Intercontinental and Dallas Fort Worth leading by a noticeable margin. Major international gateways like JFK and sprawling mega-hubs like Atlanta, Denver, and Chicago O'Hare follow closely behind, proving that sheer scale adds significant time to a layover even under perfect conditions:

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), Houston — 2 hours, 17 minutes



Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) — 2 hours, 16 minutes



John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York — 2 hours, 2 minutes



Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL), Atlanta — 1 hour, 57 minutes



Denver International Airport (DEN) — 1 hour, 56 minutes



Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) — 1 hour, 54 minutes



Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) — 1 hour, 51 minutes



Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) — 1 hour, 50 minutes



Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), Las Vegas — 1 hour, 45 minutes



Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) — 1 hour, 39 minutes

While large hubs are well represented, airports like Las Vegas and Newark prove that long walks, complex terminal layouts, and other logistical challenges aren't limited to the busiest airports.

Top 5 Airports Where the Least Time Is Needed for a Layover

Certain hubs are engineered for efficiency, featuring compact designs, fewer terminals, and shorter walking distances to help streamline passenger transit. Even as some of these facilities handle massive daily passenger volumes, their architectural footprints offer a stark contrast to sprawling mega-hubs:

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) — 50 minutes



Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) — 56 minutes



Dallas Love Field (DAL), Dallas — 59 minutes



Honolulu International Airport (HNL) — 1 hour, 5 minutes



Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) — 1 hour, 13 minutes

The full numerical scores assigned to each airport in the study are available online.

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Miller, Founder

1-214-646-8866

[email protected]

SOURCE Upgraded Points