Paying for Inflight Comfort: Upgraded Points Study Reveals the Real Cost of Extra Legroom

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A few extra inches of legroom can make a major difference on a domestic flight, but comes at a premium price tag. A new Upgraded Points study analyzed over 5,000 flights across America's 10 busiest domestic routes to calculate exactly how much extra travelers will pay to stretch their legs.

The Premium on Airplane Legroom How Important is Legroom on a Flight?

"As airlines maximize cabin space use, legroom has become one of the most monetized commodities in the sky," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "We calculated the cost of economy comfort on the nation's highest-traffic routes, showing what travelers would pay and also what the market demands."

Study Methodology

The study analyzed Google Flights economy airfare data across the 10 busiest domestic routes during a one-week period in May 2026. Using a flight comparison browser tool, researchers collected data from over 5,000 flights, grouping them into three legroom categories: below average (28 to 29.9 inches), average (30 to 30.9 inches), and above average (31 to 33 inches). Average ticket prices were then compared across these distinct categories to measure the precise cost increase between each tier.

Key Takeaways: The High Cost of Wiggle Room

The data definitively shows that extra legroom comes with a clear step-up in pricing. Across the 10 busiest domestic routes analyzed, average ticket prices rose with each tier, from below-average legroom to above-average legroom. In total, the increase for the most spacious economy seats adds about $88 to the average ticket price:

Below-Average Legroom (28 to 29.9 inches): $188 average ticket price.

$188 average ticket price. Average Legroom (30 to 30.9 inches): $225 ticket price, representing a $37 premium over below-average legroom seats.

$225 ticket price, representing a $37 premium over below-average legroom seats. Above-Average Legroom (31 to 33 inches): $276 ticket price, requiring an additional $51 jump from average legroom seats.

Though individual cost increases may seem manageable for a single traveler, those costs multiply quickly for group travel. The difference between a below-average legroom seat and an above-average legroom seat adds about $176 for a couple and $352 for a family of four – and that's before adding baggage fees or optional seat assignment charges.

Key Observations: Carrier Choice Impacts Inflight Comfort

An airline's operational model significantly influences available cabin space. And there is a distinct correlation between ticket price and seat dimensions. The data revealed a stark contrast in spatial comfort between premium domestic carriers and low-cost operators:

Top performer for extra space: JetBlue Airways appeared most frequently in the above-average legroom category. The airline consistently differentiates its standard economy product by offering more generous seat pitch than competitors, allowing passengers to stretch out without paying for a premium cabin upgrade.

JetBlue Airways appeared most frequently in the above-average legroom category. The airline consistently differentiates its standard economy product by offering more generous seat pitch than competitors, allowing passengers to stretch out without paying for a premium cabin upgrade. Tightest economy configurations: Frontier Airlines appeared most often in the below-average legroom category, per its ultra-low-cost business model. The carrier minimizes base fares by utilizing high-density seating layouts, trading passenger space for lower upfront travel costs.

Frontier Airlines appeared most often in the below-average legroom category, per its ultra-low-cost business model. The carrier minimizes base fares by utilizing high-density seating layouts, trading passenger space for lower upfront travel costs. The comfort trade-off: While budget carriers seem the better economic choice at first, the savings come with a clear physical compromise. For longer domestic flights, passengers should weigh the cheaper fare against the long-term comfort of a more spacious cabin layout.

Traveler Comfort: How Much More Are Passengers Willing To Pay?

Prior purchase history: 39% of frequent travelers have already paid extra specifically for more legroom on a flight.

39% of frequent travelers have already paid extra specifically for more legroom on a flight. Future purchase openness: Another 39% have not paid for extra legroom before but would consider doing so.

Another 39% have not paid for extra legroom before but would consider doing so. Consumer spending threshold: The typical traveler is willing to pay about $45 for extra legroom.

This $45 threshold lands right between the two real-world price increases found in the flight analysis: about $37 between flights with below-average and average legroom, and about $51 between flights with average and above-average legroom.

Check out the full results online.

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Miller, Founder

1-214-646-8866

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SOURCE Upgraded Points