The Discovery House Shares Updates on How Fentanyl Is Affecting Small Communities in Los Angeles

RESEDA, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fentanyl – an incredibly potent and dangerous synthetic opioid with no taste or smell – has become a major issue in America. We are in the midst of one of the country's worst drug crises, as fentanyl and other synthetic opioids like it have become the leading cause of overdose deaths in the US and are driving the overall increase of drug overdose deaths.

The Discovery House

From 2016-2021*, fentanyl overdose deaths in Los Angeles County increased by an alarming 1,280%. While this may be a problem most would associate with low-income, underserved, and inner-city communities, fentanyl is also affecting small towns outside of central Los Angeles. Because fentanyl is anywhere from 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, the risk in these areas is not from illicit fentanyl use but from the use of prescription medication used to treat severe pain.

Actiq, Duragesic, and Sublimaze are some of the most prominent prescription drugs that contain fentanyl and are commonly prescribed after surgery to manage pain. A lethal dose of fentanyl is 2 micrograms, and these prescription drugs can contain anywhere from 400 to 1,600 milligrams, with 1,000 milligrams in 1 microgram. A patient that does not take these drugs as intended can easily ingest a lethal dose on accident – in fact, the Drug Enforcement Agency estimates that six of every 10 fentanyl-laced prescription pills have a lethal dose of the synthetic opioid.

The Discovery House is an inpatient drug and alcohol addiction center in Reseda, California servicing the Los Angeles area and beyond.

