How Fentanyl Is Affecting Small Communities

News provided by

The Discovery House

27 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

The Discovery House Shares Updates on How Fentanyl Is Affecting Small Communities in Los Angeles

RESEDA, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fentanyl – an incredibly potent and dangerous synthetic opioid with no taste or smell – has become a major issue in America. We are in the midst of one of the country's worst drug crises, as fentanyl and other synthetic opioids like it have become the leading cause of overdose deaths in the US and are driving the overall increase of drug overdose deaths.

Continue Reading
The Discovery House
The Discovery House

From 2016-2021*, fentanyl overdose deaths in Los Angeles County increased by an alarming 1,280%. While this may be a problem most would associate with low-income, underserved, and inner-city communities, fentanyl is also affecting small towns outside of central Los Angeles. Because fentanyl is anywhere from 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, the risk in these areas is not from illicit fentanyl use but from the use of prescription medication used to treat severe pain.

Actiq, Duragesic, and Sublimaze are some of the most prominent prescription drugs that contain fentanyl and are commonly prescribed after surgery to manage pain. A lethal dose of fentanyl is 2 micrograms, and these prescription drugs can contain anywhere from 400 to 1,600 milligrams, with 1,000 milligrams in 1 microgram. A patient that does not take these drugs as intended can easily ingest a lethal dose on accident – in fact, the Drug Enforcement Agency estimates that six of every 10 fentanyl-laced prescription pills have a lethal dose of the synthetic opioid.

The Discovery House is an inpatient drug and alcohol addiction center in Reseda, California servicing the Los Angeles area and beyond. They provide a variety of treatment services, including alcohol rehab, drug rehab, inpatient treatment, therapy, and counseling. The luxury treatment facility was built specifically to best help patients recover from their addiction and rediscover their life.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE The Discovery House

Also from this source

How Fentanyl Is Affecting the USA

Fentanyl: Where Does It Come From?

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.