How Fitness Personal Trainers and Professionals Can Improve Mental Well-Being for Clients and Themselves

John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation

Aug 07, 2024, 08:00 ET

New well-being certification from John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation 

TIMONIUM, Md., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With 78% of people exercising for their mental/emotional well-being (Mintel, 2022) and mental health concerns on the rise, fitness professionals (personal trainers, group fitness instructors, gym owners, and managers) are being called upon to go beyond addressing their clients' physical state. However, mental health and well-being are not covered in most fitness professional training programs — until now.

A new initiative of the non-profit John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation (JWB), The Mental Wellbeing Association, offers the Mental Well-Being Certification for Fitness Professionals globally, focused on the four pillars of mental well-being: exercise, nutrition, mindfulness, and social connection. Fitness professionals are now equipped with tools in their training to implement self-care approaches to mental well-being alongside physical health. This initiative is helping to lead the way toward the important shift to a whole-person, evidence-based approach to mental health and well-being to aid in the improvement of the lives of clients, staff, members, and fitness professionals themselves.

What can you expect from this certification?

The JWB collaborated with 13 psychologists, academics, and fitness experts to develop this unique certification. The course modules present evidence-based research behind the mental health effect of each of the four pillars, providing real-world examples and practical tools to put this knowledge into action.

This certification teaches about the human stress response system, brain-chemistry response to exercise, how to address nutrition with clients and build a nutritional resource toolbox, the science of mindfulness and how to cultivate it through physical focuses, scope of practice and referral protocols, and much, much more.

Join us in changing the fitness industry by getting certified in mental well-being: https://bit.ly/mwafitness

The Mental Wellbeing Association is a not-for-profit association committed to educating professionals on how to integrate mental well-being practices into their work and own lives. All proceeds are directly benefiting the non-profit JWB Foundation's purpose of integrating self-care approaches, such as exercise, nutrition and mind-body practices, into treating mental illness and promoting mental well-being. Together, we can put a dent in the universe for mental well-being.

