How fleet and mobility leaders are cutting costs and staying resilient in 2026: Element's 5th Annual Market Pulse Report

New North America insights show 78 per cent prioritizing cost savings as organizations balance economic pressure, AI adoption, and future mobility investments

TORONTO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Fleet and mobility leaders across North America are entering 2026 with a clear priority: reduce costs, maintain operational stability, and make smarter, data-driven decisions in an increasingly complex environment.

This marks a shift from recent years. Since 2022, when fleets were navigating supply chain disruption and uncertainty, organizations have moved from reactive crisis management to disciplined, cost-focused optimization—where efficiency, resilience, and measurable value now define strategy.

That's according to Element Fleet Management's 2026 Market Pulse Report, released today. Now in its fifth year, the report captures insights from organizations across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, offering a real-world view into how leaders are optimizing fleet and mobility operations while balancing immediate pressures with long-term transformation.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) is a global fleet management and mobility solutions provider that helps organizations reduce total cost of ownership, improve efficiency, and navigate the shift toward more connected and sustainable mobility.

Cost discipline takes the lead

78 per cent of leaders prioritize cost savings, making it the top focus for 2026

54 per cent report moderate to significant impact from tariffs and economic factors

50 per cent expect to maintain fleet size, signaling a stability-first approach

Together, these trends point to a broader shift across the industry from reactive decision-making to intentional, cost-focused optimization.

"Clients are operating in an environment where every decision must deliver measurable value," said David Madrigal, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer at Element. "They're focused on reducing total cost of ownership while maintaining performance — and increasingly turning to data and strategic insights to guide those decisions."

Targeted investment in technology, AI, and future mobility

Even as cost control dominates, leaders are continuing to invest selectively in areas that drive efficiency and long-term value:

53 per cent are exploring AI and digital tools, primarily to improve safety and reduce costs

19 per cent are in early stages of EV transition, with many taking a phased, practical approach

31 per cent are exploring or using alternative mobility solutions, with short-term rentals leading adoption

This reflects a pragmatic approach to innovation, where organizations are prioritizing solutions that deliver immediate impact, while building toward a more connected, flexible mobility future.

"For most organizations, progress isn't about making bold, immediate shifts; it's about taking practical steps that align with operational realities," said Avninder Buttar, SVP and Head of Electrification at Element. "That's especially true as fleets balance sustainability goals with cost, infrastructure, and performance considerations."

About the 2026 Market Pulse Report

Now in its fifth year, Element's Market Pulse Report is based on a two-month survey and ongoing advisory conversations with fleet and mobility leaders across North America, representing a broad cross-section of industries and roles.

The 2026 edition expands its perspective with new insights from Mexico, alongside the U.S. and Canada, and combines quantitative data with real-world client experience to provide a grounded view of how organizations are:

Responding to economic and operational pressures

Prioritizing safety, efficiency, and cost control

Investing in technology and future mobility solutions

Balancing immediate priorities with long-term transformation

Access the full 2026 Market Pulse Report here.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest publicly traded pure play automotive fleet manager in the world and a global leader in intelligent fleet and mobility solutions. Guided by our Purpose to Move the world through intelligent mobility, we help clients manage the vehicles, data, technology, and decisions that keep their businesses moving. Fleet is our foundation, and intelligent mobility is how we lead. By combining deep fleet expertise with connected technologies, data driven intelligence, and strategic partnerships, Element helps clients lower total cost of ownership, improve uptime and driver experience, and build more resilient operations. Element manages over 1.5 million vehicles globally and leverages this scale and data to help clients optimize performance, identifying over $1.6 billion in cost savings opportunities across our clients' fleets in the past year. Through Element Mobility, we are advancing our leadership into the next era of intelligent mobility to deliver measurable business outcomes for our clients. For more information, visit: https://www.elementfleet.com

This press release and the 2026 Market Pulse Report referenced herein may contain certain forward-looking information and assumptions about the fleet and mobility industries. These forward-looking statements reflect current expectations and are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or insights reflected herein or in the 2026 Market Pulse Report.

SOURCE Element Fleet Management Inc.