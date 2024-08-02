How Frederick Griffith Helps Low-Income Seniors Turn Back The Hands Of Time Through Movement

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Movement is the new medicine that helps seniors enjoy their golden years pain-free with improved over-all health, according to Anew Fitness CEO Frederick Griffith.

Griffith has been helping low-income seniors access fitness, reduce pain, and increase mobility through simple and fun diverse exercises. Classes are free because they're sponsored by community partnerships.

Frederick Griffith is spreading the word to seniors by speaking about how movement is medicine at senior-focused community groups. Currently, he's working with marginalized seniors within his New Orleans community but wants to expand to reach seniors across the U.S. "The fitness program has four different elements, which include line dancing, chair yoga, resistance strength, and chair aerobics to improve overall health," said Griffith.

"I have a 94-year-old who says she feels 17. Since she's a black American, she didn't have access to a lot of things in the past. It's given her a different outlook, and she's enjoying it. Organizations we work with are saying our program is needed," said Griffith.

Seniors can also join his group class every Thursday morning for free sponsored by AARP via Zoom by signing up at Anew Fitness.

Griffith was inspired and aspired to become the new Richard Simmons, who helped seniors get into shape during the 80s and 90s. His ailing mother who died in 2022, was his motivation to help low-income seniors get into shape.

Griffith helped her gain strength after her leg was amputated.

He is spreading the word to seniors by speaking about how movement is medicine at senior-focused community groups. Currently, he's working with marginalized seniors within his New Orleans community but wants to expand to reach seniors across the U.S.

Griffith has been featured in Nola Now and New Orleans Breath Thru Magazine.

His talks have motivated seniors to come out to his fitness workshops. Organizations can arrange for him to speak by contacting him at Anew Fitness. What makes his program different from other fitness programs is that it's free and it's not at a gym but at a facility where the seniors are.

"The program has four different elements, which include line dancing, chair yoga, resistance strength, and chair aerobics to improve overall health," said Griffith.

Line dancing is good for older adults because it builds energy by standing. Chair Yoga is good for stretching, releasing muscle tension, and good for calming.

"Rather than just weights, we also use elastic bands for resistance training to build and maintain muscle strength. This is extremely important as we age to fight muscle loss. It also helps keep that full range of motion so you can easily reach for things," said Griffith.

However, resistance training or weight training will cause your muscles to tense which could also occur while lying down or sitting too much.

"It's important to stretch to relieve tension in your muscles. Just touching your toes will relieve the stress in your back. Laying down on the floor and bringing your knees up to your chest and holding is good for stretching your quads," said Griffith.

Another good stretching exercise he recommends that could relieve tension in your shoulder and neck is to put your arm behind your back and move your head in the opposite direction.

The last program is chair aerobics, which is good for seniors with mobility issues, who may have knee issues, or severe mobility problems, but still want to move.

Griffith is a certified ACE Personal Trainer and Health Coach specializing in senior health and has become a recognized community leader in senior exercise and senior care. His mission is to make Anew Fitness a lasting resource for all seniors everywhere with his team at Anew Fitness.

"My business mission has also gained attention from singer Beyonce. Through her BeyGood Foundation, she awarded me $10,000 for the work Anew Fitness is doing in the community," said Griffith.

For further information about Anew Fitness, or to schedule an interview contact Frederick Griffith at [email protected] or (504) 327-7048.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Frederick Griffith

Founder & CEO

Anew Fitness

New Orleans, LA

Phone: (504) 327-7048

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Frederick Griffith