How Good is 'Good' Debt? Ameritech Financial Weighs in on Student Loans

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Every great financial planner (or at least the ones writing about their experiences) knows that being in debt is not ideal. However, everything comes at a cost and this is when people find themselves looking at the positives and negatives of debt as a whole. For millions of Americans, that debt includes student loans. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that assists student loan borrowers with applications for federal repayment plans, acknowledges how important it is to be able to go to college, own your own business, have real estate of your own and invest in opportunities, as well as how debt can get in the way of those goals.

"People often struggle with debt on a day-to-day basis because they confuse what is considered good debt and what is considered bad debt," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "Student loans can feel like bad debt, but borrowers might not realize that they can use them in their favor."

Investopedia writer Lisa Smith wrote that being in debt can be a fact of life and is not all bad. For one, loans used to fund a college education can be considered a good debt. Being able to go to college means that someone is working to increase their earning potential and investing in their future. Better-educated individuals are more likely to find employment and get a return on their investment.

Student loans are held by millions of Americans and by looking into income-driven repayment plans (IDRs), borrowers could potentially lower their payments and get on track for student loan forgiveness after 20-25 years in an IDR plan. IDRs calculate payments based on income and family size. Any money they save each month can be redirected to pay down what they may consider "bad" debt.

"It's arguable whether student loans are good or bad debt, but if borrowers are struggling to make their payments, they shouldn't have to feel trapped," said Knickerbocker. "At Ameritech Financial, we help borrowers understand and apply for IDRs so they can hopefully take charge of all their debt or work toward other financial goals."

