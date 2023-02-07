How Greenfilled Uses an Essential Enzyme to Supercharge Life

The Spanish Supplement Company's Flagship Ingredient Delivers a Potent Dose of One of the Most Important Building Blocks of Life

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many ways to approach a healthy lifestyle. Many health and wellness tools focus on targeted support, such as using a topical for pain or a supplement that regulates metabolism. Other products take a holistic approach, providing the body with the basic building blocks that it needs to operate on a fundamental level.

Greenfilled is a European company that provides supplements infused with one key ingredient above all others: superoxide dismutase or SOD. "This is the first essential enzyme in the antioxidant pathway," says Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño, "That makes it the first shield in the protection against every health challenge that involves oxidative stress."

Castaño goes on to explain that due to its ability to fight oxidative stress (and its anti-aging effects), many companies use SOD in things like cosmetics and personal care products . However, the Greenfilled team goes deeper than the surface.

"Our goal is to help boost health on a cellular level," Castaño continues, "We want to provide longevity and strength to the body over time. We also combine our SOD with additional ingredients, like Ginkgo Biloba and vitamin C, to simultaneously enhance targeted areas like memory and performance."

Greenfilled's SOD ingredient goes by the unique registered name TetraSOD® — and as the name implies, it is significantly more effective than other forms of SOD on the market. This is due to the fact that the brand uses a controlled, sustainable process to produce phytoplankton with extraordinary levels of SOD, making it the most concentrated SOD source in the market.

Between the natural health implications of SOD as a healthy ingredient and the high concentration of TetraSOD®, in particular, Greenfilled has created a supplement that is as effective as it is simple. Each of the brand's SOD-infused products provides natural, sustainably sourced, foundational support for anyone trying to live a healthy lifestyle, including young athletes seeking peak performance, seniors maintaining their health, and everyone in between.

About Greenfilled

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme Super Oxide Dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

