How Healthcare Uses Blockchain

Report Scope:

The current report provides detailed exposure to blockchain technology in healthcare industry.This report also highlights current and future market potential of blockchain technology along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, technological advancement and market dynamics such as market drivers and factors restraining the market growth.

The report also covers market projections to 2023, and company profiles.The report details the applications involved in the blockchain technology such as pharmaceutical supply chain, electronic medical records (EMRs), biomedical research and education, and health data analytics.



By geography, the market has been segregated as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America region.The North America region includes countries USA, Canada and Mexico, Europe includes countries Germany, UK, France, and Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific including countries China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific.



For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2018, as base year, 2019 and forecast for 2023.



Report Includes:

- Descriptive study and market analysis of blockchain technology in healthcare systems within the industry

- Entailing details of applications involved in the blockchain technology such as pharmaceutical supply chain, electronic medical records (EMRs), biomedical research and education, and health data analytics

- Competitive environment of the leading stakeholders offering blockchain infrastructure, applications, and/or services; their key strategies and market developments through mid-2019

- Identification of viable technology drivers through a comprehensive look at various healthcare-centered applications for new and existing blockchain technologies

- Company profiles of market leading players



Summary

The goals of this study were to understand the current market scenario for Blockchain technology in Healthcare and to access the market's growth potential over the five-year period from 2018 through the end of 2023.The study explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that impact the growth of the market.



The main objective of the study is to present a comprehensive analysis of the current market for Blockchain technology and the future direction of the market in healthcare.



Reasons for Doing This Study

Blockchain technology is currently a flourishing technology due to its vast applications and secured mode of functioning. The market is growing exponentially from 2014 and it has been observed that this technology will show tremendous growth in the forecast period i.e. 2019 to 2023. Many major companies are working towards developing this technology and rising innovation and R&D across healthcare domains. The market growth is also attributed to the companies concentrating on strategic investments and acquisitions in blockchain technology.



