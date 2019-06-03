How hearing implants for the elderly can improve quality of life

A cochlear implant is one option of hearing implants for the elderly to treat hearing loss. Cochlear implants are different from hearing aids. Hearing aids only amplify sounds, and unfortunately as hearing loss progresses, sounds need not only to be made louder, but clearer. Cochlear implants can help give you that clarity because they are designed to help you hear better and understand speech in all situations, including noisy environments.1

A recent study found 93 percent of people who had received cochlear implants improved their speech understanding compared to their hearing aid, 70 percent demonstrated significantly improved hearing in noise compared to hearing aids, and 83 percent reported a statistically significant improvement in quality of life after receiving their cochlear implant.2

The good news is the sooner hearing loss is addressed with the appropriate hearing solution, the sooner impacts to everyday life can be overcome. For those with severe to profound hearing loss, studies show people with cochlear implants experience reduced anxiety and depression and see improvements in their overall health.3

Gay Miller, 73, regained her confidence and enjoyment of life when she got her cochlear implant, including being able to hear her grandchildren, drive them around and be part of their activities.

"There's nothing I can't do. There is nothing I can't hear," says Gay. "I can go to games, I can go to meetings, I can hear people talking across the street, and it's wonderful."

