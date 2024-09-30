How High-Tech Car Features Hold Bad Drivers Accountable

Snellings Law reveals how a Tesla dashcam debunked a teen driver's lies after a wreck that seriously injured three people

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As technology advances, drivers are becoming more and more dependent on their vehicle's sophisticated features, such as dashcams and driver monitoring systems, that enhance the driving experience. Ironically, Tesla—an industry pioneer known for its integration of software and in-car cameras—has the highest accident rate among car manufacturers according to a LendingTree analysis of accident rates between November 2022 and November 2023. However, don't discredit these systems just yet: They can be great tools to hold reckless drivers accountable for unsafe behaviors that endanger others on the road. These systems even have the potential to help parents with teen drivers.

Tesla developed its driver monitoring systems, including its in-cabin cameras, to ensure a driver's focus remains on the road. When the system detects a driver is not paying attention or has taken their hands off the steering wheel for an extended period, the vehicle issues a series of warnings. If the driver fails to respond quickly, Tesla's systems may disengage these advanced features until the driver resumes safe behavior.

"This technology is useful for accident prevention as the real-time feedback makes drivers actively aware of their reckless actions, whether its diverting attention to a smartphone, running red lights, or failing to brake properly," says Rocio Gosewehr Hernandez, a personal injury lawyer at Snellings Law in North Texas.

Another key feature of Tesla's technology is its ability to log driving data, which can later be used in the event of an accident and an ensuing dispute over who is at fault. This car feature became a vital tool for a family seriously injured in a rollover accident they claim was caused by a reckless teen driver of a Tesla in Southlake, Texas. At the scene of the accident, the teen driver lied to police officers and his mother, who arrived right after the accident, about the events leading up to the wreck, blaming the crash on the injured victims while emergency medical crews attended to them. Unfortunately for the teen driver, the 2022 Tesla Model 3's dashcam recorded his dangerous driving, including when he crossed over the double yellow lines separating two lanes of traffic and drove into oncoming traffic. The video also revealed the SUV carrying the couple and their grandson was in its correct lane when the teen hit their vehicle, causing an impact that made it roll over and land crushed and overturned on the opposite side of the road. The family is now suing the teen driver and his parents for causing the accident that led to their debilitating and life-altering injuries.

"In serious wrecks, Tesla and other high-tech car systems act like a built-in witness and give a voice to victims who are incapacitated," says attorney Scott Snellings, who represents the North Texas family. "The car's data provides an objective account of what happened, such as which driver disobeyed traffic laws and engaged in reckless behavior."

The Telsa Model 3's video footage from the event caught the teen driver's reckless behavior in the moments leading up to the crash: He ignored a stop sign, weaved into adjacent lanes without signaling, and turned at a red light without stopping. Snellings and Gosewehr Hernandez advise parents of teen drivers in vehicles equipped with camera technology to actively monitor their child's footage to catch distracted driving, speeding, or any other dangerous patterns of behaviors behind the wheel that could lead to fatal consequences.

"We live in an age when teens film everything and put it online," adds Snellings. "Parents also need to have frank discussions about the dangers of diverting attention from the road to film social media videos while behind the wheel. It seems like common sense, but sadly, in our experience advocating for victims of car wrecks, a 10-second video can cost a life."

