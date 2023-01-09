How Highly Nutritious & Insanely Delicious™ Tomato Chips from Just Pure Foods Can Help You Beat The Odds When It Comes To Keeping Your New Year's Resolutions in 2023

Buy Some Now On Amazon

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For millions of Americans, the start of a new year means New Year's resolutions. The most common resolutions are related to improving physical health, specifically through weight loss, a healthier diet, and exercise. Resolutions only really matter if you actually stick with them—but unfortunately, most people don't achieve their resolutions.

Tomato Chips from Just Pure Foods can help anyone who wishes to lose weight and stay healthy in 2023. Buy a delicious and nutritious low cal snack, Tomato Chips, from Just Pure Foods on Amazon today!

The new Highly Nutritious & Insanely Delicious™ Crunchy Tomato Chips from Just Pure Foods can help individuals keep their New Year's Resolutions. How? These 100% Dehydrated, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Nut-Free, Farm Fresh, Allergen-Free, Calorie Conscious, Keto Friendly and Non-GMO snacks can provide a boost of healthy energy without adding the calories found in other delicious snacks. And snacking is important. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025 include recommendations for nutrient-dense snacks, such as raw vegetables, fresh fruit, nuts, and plain yogurt. Yes, eating tomatoes can make all the difference when to comes to eating healthy and losing weight!

"Besides boosting your metabolism, tomatoes contain important nutrients and anti-inflammatory compounds," explains Dr. Scott Feldman, Founder of Just Pure Foods. "Neither baked nor fried, our chips are low-temperature dried to keep enzymes and nutrients intact. Each package has only 50 or 60 delicious and nutritious calories."

These guilt-free snacks come in three flavors: Spicy Jalapeño Tomato Chips, Cheesy Tomato Chips, and Barbecue Tomato Chips. They are available on Amazon in an 8-pack for $19.99, shipped in Recycled Packaging. Besides ordering online, the Healthy Tomato Chips are available in California at Ralphs and Bristol Farms.

Just Pure Food's strategic partner, Master's Touch Brands, has been growing top-quality produce at Nase Farms in Vizcaino Baja, California, for more than 30 years. These healthy alternative snacks are made using sustainable farming practices by upcycling tomatoes that would have been plowed under because they are not the right size, shape or have ripened too early.

About Just Pure Foods

Just Pure Foods specializes in the creation of great-tasting products for superfoods and healthy lifestyle customers by manufacturing and distributing innovative plant-based snacks. Future products include Healthy Salad Toppings, Basil/Spinach and Sour Cream/Onion Tomato Chips, Pineapple Chips, Bell Pepper Chips, Jicama Chips and more. Learn more at Just Pure Foods .

Buy Some Delicious, Nutritious Snacks Now On Amazon

Media Contact:

Susan Hartzler

AlphaDogPR

818-585-8641

[email protected]

SOURCE Just Pure Foods