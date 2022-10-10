How HornBlasters Turned a Supply Crisis into a Revenue-Generating Business Opportunity

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American companies have battled supply chain issues for over two years. Many companies struggled during the crisis, but one business saw the bottleneck as an opportunity: HornBlasters.

HornBlasters' New Mini Outlaw & Flatlaw kits shown complete with everything needed for installation.

If you haven't heard the name HornBlasters, you've heard their products. Founded by CEO Matt Heller, the Florida-based firm sells train horns that drivers install on their cars, so they can honk louder than any other drivers on the road. The horns are a runaway success, but when Covid-19 hit, the supply chain crisis hit HornBlasters hard. Heller worried consumers wouldn't be able to buy his entertaining horns during the pandemic. Ever the enterprising entrepreneur, HornBlasters's founder embraced the supply chain crisis and developed a new line of horns out of the parts the company could obtain. Called the Mini Outlaw kit and the Flatlaw kit, these new products require less parts, fit in smaller boxes, and sell for less than HornBlasters's traditional horns.

"Overall the supply chain crisis led to us being able to fit more product into a shipping container and still produce loud horns at a fair price," Heller says. "Best of all, we can sell horns to our family of customers for a lower price."

Some of Heller's favorite features of the the Mini Outlaw kit and the Flatlaw kit:

The Mini Outlaw and Flatlaw kits offer the same HornBlasters sound in a much more compact package. Drivers can buy a smaller horn while still getting that loud sound they love to blast along the turnpike.

Other car additions can require multiple trips to a mechanic's shop. With the Mini Outlaw and Flatlaw kits, drivers receive everything they need in one kit. Every kit comes with everything you need together.

People associate loud horns with trucks, but the new kits have install materials that work on cars of all sizes.

Thanks to new stainless steel spun bells coated in a sleek-durable black coating, the horns will last for years under your car.

Both horns are super efficient and deliver long blasts–even on small air tanks.

HornBlasters knows how to turn lemons into lemonade (or should we say, a supply chain crisis into a profit-making opportunity). To learn more about HornBlasters or interview founder Matt Heller, email [email protected].

HornBlasters is a market leader for automotive train horn applications. Founded in 2002, it has created a niche automotive product segment of train horns for cars, trucks and boats. Since then, the business has exponentially grown its market and has expanded into air suspension, load support and electric air horns.

