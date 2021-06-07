How HubSpot is Using Modern Health to Support Mental Health and Well-Being in the Workplace

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Health, a leading workplace mental health platform supporting 250+ enterprises globally, is working with an increasing number of global organizations to not only provide better and more accessible mental health benefits internally but also to set the standard for creating a working culture and environment that normalizes the topic of mental health and encourages the engagement and utilization of the support on offer.

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better, rolled out Modern Health in January 2021 to over 4,500 employees in order to better support their workforce. 30 percent of employees are already actively utilizing the benefits which is a far higher engagement rate than traditional EAPs, which tend to see an engagement rate of around 1-3 percent. Of those employees who have used Modern Health's benefits, almost half (44%) have engaged in one-to-one care with either a coach or therapist and half (50%) have utilized Modern Health's suite of in-app evidence-based digital programs. More than a third (39%) have actively engaged in meditations.

"Between adjusting to remote work, caregiving, and heartbreaking headlines around racial injustices, violence, and COVID-19 around the world, we wanted to support employees by offering a program that gave a variety of resources," said Elissa Barrett, VP of HR at HubSpot. "By rolling out Modern Health's platform, we were able to provide employees with accessible mental health support, regardless of location, and help us build a culture that normalizes and encourages mental health and well-being."

Modern Health's digital platform allows employees to proactively find support wherever they are in their mental health journey. Unlike other digital care options, Modern Health understands that mental health exists on a spectrum from green to red and has tailored its platform to account for individuals wherever they may fall on this spectrum. The green is the generally healthy state, where individuals are resilient to life's ups and downs and are looking to sustain their well-being. The red state comprises individuals who are presenting clinical concerns that are heavily impacting their ability to function in day-to-day life. Then there's the yellow state, which amounts for the majority (around 70%) of employees - are those individuals who aren't necessarily experiencing a clinical need, but may be facing certain stressful life challenges that they need support with. A major issue that we've seen is that many of the tools out there today are predominantly focusing on one aspect of the spectrum - usually the green or the red, but are leaving out 70% of their employee base in the yellow who can use support in many different areas. Modern Health is one of the only solutions that provides personalized care for individuals across the entire spectrum of needs, taking into account individual preferences for mode of care.

In true HubSpot transparency, employee Jessica King, Principal Customer Success Manager shared her own mental health journey on LinkedIn, saying, "I haven't been doing too well personally lately. I'm emotionally exhausted, physically aching, and mentally feeling like I'm on a bit of an unsteady cliff. While I'm proud of my work ethic and can-do attitude, I've realized the more I've flexed my empathy muscle for others, the less I've flexed it for myself. I've essentially been drinking from an empty cup. HubSpot has graciously invested in Modern Health benefits for their employees and I have committed to taking advantage of them. Last week I attended my first coaching session, yesterday I participated in my first 'Circles' workshop, and I've been paired up with a therapist that I plan on meeting with over the next week."

Collectively the working world has had to adapt to the disruptive effects of the global pandemic over the past year and evolve behaviors in order to stay productive, competitive, and thrive in this new normal. For some, this 'new' way of working has become comfortable and they have grown accustomed to their new working environment. Now, as COVID-19 vaccines become increasingly available, the work world is beginning to think about the future and the potential transition back into an office environment. A survey released last month by the American Psychological Association found that almost half (49%) of adults feel uneasy about returning to in-person interactions once the pandemic was over.

"We're seeing a huge volume of employers stepping up and providing better and more accessible mental health support for their workforces which is incredible. Employees need this support not only to help them potentially transition back into an office environment but to also allow them to prioritize their own wellness so they can be their best selves and can do their best work," comments founder and CEO of Modern Health, Alyson Watson. "Mental health has become the fourth pillar of benefits for organizations across the world - it's going to be table stakes for all employers to offer. We need employers to roll out better benefits but also to create a culture and environment where the usage of these benefits is not only encouraged but is normalized."

For more information about Modern Health, visit modernhealth.com.

About Modern Health

Modern Health is the comprehensive mental wellness platform that combines the WHO well-being assessment, self-service wellness kits, a global network of certified coaches, and licensed therapists available in 35 languages all available in a single app. Modern Health empowers employers to lead the charge in acknowledging that mental health is just as important as physical health, destigmatizing the conversation, and increasing accessibility of mental health services for all.

Founded in 2017, Modern Health incorporates evidence-based psychology principles and seamless technology to serve the needs of companies globally. Headquartered in San Francisco, Modern Health has raised more than $169 million from Founders Fund, Battery Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Afore Capital, Frederic Kerrest (co-founder of Okta), and 01 Advisors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, nearly 114,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

Contact:

Susie Bindman

+44 (0)7725 854992

[email protected]

SOURCE Modern Health

Related Links

https://www.modernhealth.com

