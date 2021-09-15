How Human Resource Managers Can Support Working Family Caregivers

DENVER, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregivers hold down full-time jobs and juggle tasks to help aging parents that add another 20 hours or more each week into busy schedules. Add to these numbers, millions of adults who help parents and don't realize they are acting in the role of a "caregiver."

Being a Caregiver Takes a Personal Toll

Support Caring for Aging Parents Pamela D Wilson

Caregiving's toll on career, personal health, finances, family relationships, and marriage is significant and underreported. According to Pamela D Wilson, a national caregiving expert,

"Many caregivers keep going and wait to seek help until family care situations reach a crisis. Education for caregivers is lacking about the many considerations and importance of making a plan for the care of parents before options become limited by health and other constraints."

Caregiver Support is Lacking in the Workplace

This growing number of caregivers makes it challenging for human resource managers to identify and offer support programs for employees caring for aging parents. HR family care benefits typically focus on child care and related programs. Programs providing education and support for caring for aging parents are less common.

How Does Becoming a Caregiver Happen?

The phone rings at midnight. Adult children find themselves flying across the country to rush to the rescue of elderly parents experiencing a heart attack, stroke, or hip fracture.

In other cases, children helping out with errands or grocery shopping soon find themselves coordinating medical care and attending doctor appointments. The complexities of caring for elderly parents can feel overwhelming for caregivers who worry about what might happen next.

What Support Do Caregivers Need?

Caregivers burning the candle at both ends struggle to succeed at remaining employed and trying to help elderly parents. Busy caregivers lack time to identify trustworthy resources and information.

The needs of caregivers vary by the situation and focus on three primary concerns: who will provide care, where will care be provided, and who will pay for care. Secondarily navigating the healthcare system, managing hospitalizations, investigating care communities, in-home care support programs, and becoming aware of related services are other areas of beneficial support.

Wilson creates programs for family caregivers, groups, and corporations that address topics raised in employee surveys or other avenues of communication. Her down-to-earth style places audiences at ease when discussing very personal and emotional situations.

Pamela D Wilson Offers Unique Experience and Proven Advice for Caregivers

Wilson's experience providing direct care in the roles of geriatric care manager, medical and financial power of attorney, court-appointed guardian, trustee, and the personal representative of the estate for more than twenty years places her in a unique position as an advocate, eldercare consultant, and educator. She can discuss and respond to questions about all aspects of caregiving including family dynamics, care refusals by parents, care costs, care communities, medical concerns of the elderly, managing care providers, dementia, legal planning, and end of life care.

More about Wilson's online webinar courses, individual elder care consultations, caregiver speaking engagements on-site and virtual, and brand collaborations are on her website www.pameladwilson.com. Pamela may be contacted at +1 303-810-1816 or through the contact Me page on her website.

