How Hyperlink InfoSystem Helped a Multinational Healthcare Organization Save $10 Million by Migrating from Azure to AWS

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As healthcare organizations continue to rely heavily on digital platforms to manage patient data, operational workflows, and cloud-based applications, optimizing cloud infrastructure has become a critical priority. Hyperlink InfoSystem, a globally recognized technology solutions provider, recently helped a multinational healthcare organization significantly reduce its cloud infrastructure expenses by successfully migrating its systems from Microsoft Azure to Amazon Web Services (AWS). The strategic migration not only improved system scalability and performance but also helped the organization achieve an estimated $10 million in cost savings. Businesses interested in understanding how such cloud transformations are implemented can explore how Hyperlink InfoSystem supports enterprises through Azure to AWS migration for healthcare organization.

The healthcare organization, operating across multiple countries, was experiencing increasing cloud infrastructure costs and performance limitations as its digital services expanded. Managing large volumes of patient records, medical reports, and internal communication systems required a highly scalable and cost-efficient cloud environment. Hyperlink InfoSystem conducted a comprehensive analysis of the organization's existing Azure infrastructure and identified opportunities to optimize resource allocation, storage management, and computing efficiency through a carefully planned migration to AWS.

Through a structured migration strategy, Hyperlink InfoSystem ensured minimal disruption to ongoing healthcare operations. The team re-architected several cloud workloads, optimized storage configurations, and implemented automated scaling capabilities on AWS. These improvements enabled the healthcare organization to handle growing data demands while maintaining strong security and compliance standards required within the healthcare sector. As a result, the organization was able to streamline its cloud operations and significantly reduce its long-term infrastructure costs.

According to Harnil Oza, CEO of Hyperlink InfoSystem, the project highlights how the right cloud strategy can create substantial financial and operational benefits for large enterprises. "Many organizations continue to operate on cloud environments that were initially chosen without long-term scalability or cost optimization in mind. Our goal is to help businesses evaluate their infrastructure and identify opportunities where modern cloud architecture can improve performance while reducing costs. This migration project demonstrates how strategic cloud transformation can deliver measurable results for enterprise clients," said Harnil.

By successfully completing this Azure to AWS migration, Hyperlink InfoSystem reinforced its expertise in enterprise cloud transformation and infrastructure optimization. The project serves as an example of how organizations, particularly in data-intensive industries such as healthcare, can benefit from strategic cloud migration to improve operational efficiency and control infrastructure expenses. Businesses looking to modernize their cloud infrastructure can connect with Hyperlink InfoSystem to explore tailored cloud migration strategies designed to support long-term scalability and cost efficiency.

Founded in 2011, Hyperlink InfoSystem is a leading IT services provider headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, with offices in the USA, UK, Canada, France, and UAE. The company has worked with over 2,700 clients worldwide, delivering 4,500+ apps, 2,600+ websites, and cutting-edge IT solutions across industries. Known for its innovative approach, Hyperlink InfoSystem consistently ranks among the world's top IT service providers.

