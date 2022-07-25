How I Got Over. Artists Roads to Success Podcast - Kate DiCamillo, Beloved Children's Book Author Reflects on Her Childhood to Write Heart-Tugging, Relatable Stories

GLENDALE, Wis., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It could be intimidating to stand in the shoes of a highly-awarded children's book author with 40 million books in print, translated into 43 languages. Her books have also spawned four movie adaptations, a Libretto, with a full opera on the way. Kate DiCamillo recently joined How I Got Over. Artists Roads to Success podcast founder and host Lora Hyler in conversation. She shared why she doesn't shy away from writing for children the highs and lows of life, provided advice to anyone who wants to write, and discussed how she's survived the pandemic to date. Like all episodes, this latest episode is available on most major players, including Spotify, Podbean, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Growing up small for her age, DiCamillo recalled how she, "got spoken down to quite a bit. It always drove me nuts." Several of her books, including her debut novel, Because of Winn-Dixie feature a child dealing with a missing parent, something she experienced in her own life. "Kids are in the same world that we're in. To pretend like they don't see how hard things are, how much suffering there is, how much cruelty, is ridiculous."

DiCamillo's books show the full range of humanity. Her readers feel the bittersweet pang of an ugly truth spoken aloud, or a cruel hardship followed by ecstatic joy. "There's this wonderful case of being seen when you find a story and feel like somebody is telling you the truth," said DiCamillo. "Things are hard. And things are beautiful. And, you will find a way to be Ok in this world."

DiCamillo's books resonate with children and adults who haven't forgotten their childhood struggles. Her short list of awards includes two Newbery medals, a Newbery honor, and a Boston Globe Horn Book Award, among others. She's also been appointed National Ambassador for Young People's Literature by the Library of Congress.

Released in September 2021, The Beatryce Prophecy is DiCamillo's latest book. She describes the story line as, "A girl, a goat and the power of stories." Available now for pre-order is her latest in the Mercy Watson series, A Very Mercy Watson Christmas. "Chaos, hope and caroling. That's the first time I've really talked about that book. It's a Christmas book and chaos does ensue," DiCamillo said.

DiCamillo says she writes best by moving from project to project. "It's less terrifying." She advises writers, children and adults to "read as much as you can. Sit down and do the work. Keep a notebook. I keep everything open--my mind, my nose, my ears, my brain, my heart. It's important to show up every day."

And show up, she does. During this pandemic, both children and adults are finding comfort that only a good book can provide.

