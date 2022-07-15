Ava DuVernay's ARRAY Company Executive, Meredith Shea Discusses How the Company is Disrupting Narratives & Changing Hiring Practices for Below-the-Line Crew

GLENDALE, Wis., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood veteran Ava Duvernay's ARRAY has just celebrated "A Decade of Disruption." Meredith Shea, who heads Array Crew, under the Array Alliance non-profit banner recently joined How I Got Over. Artists Roads to Success podcast founder and host Lora Hyler to discuss exciting entertainment career opportunities. This latest episode is available on most major players, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Podbean and Google Podcasts.

Shea joined ARRAY in 2021 after many years at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. She is excited that ARRAY was founded as "a place that's dedicated to narrative change. It's about disrupting the status quo." DuVernay has successfully elicited the support of major Hollywood studios and streaming organizations. "She saw the need for the entertainment industry to have a resource to truly make change when it comes to hiring practices for below-the-line crew," said Shea. Array Crew created a database, now populated by 9,000 folks throughout the U.S. and Canada, all qualified and eager to work.

"We went to the studios and said, 'We want you to invest in this. We need you to be our partners, and we want to make sure we are eliminating all of the roadblocks that come with inclusive hiring in Hollywood,'" said Shea. Current partners utilizing the database to 'crew up,' their productions include industry powerhouses Warner Bros. Discovery, A24, Amazon Studios, Apple TV+, Disney, FOX, Lionsgate, MGM, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

DuVernay is heralded for her recent projects including: Colin in Black and White, Naomi, DMZ, When They See Us, and A Wrinkle in Time. Through her ARRAY Releasing arm, her company spotlights filmmakers through a Netflix deal. ARRAY Alliance serves education and social impact work. Learning guides are available to schools.

During her interview recorded via Nō Studios in Milwaukee, Wis., Shea strongly encouraged folks to register for opportunities. "Array Crew is dedicated to below-the-line positions, we have editors, special effects supervisors, covid compliance officers, intimacy coordinators, and everything in between," she said. The database has individuals with 600+ distinct job descriptions.

The only qualification is applicants must be 18-years-old or older, and have one verifiable production credit. "Our partners are actively hiring through the database," Shea noted. Members had four Oscar nominations and one win this past year alone. In addition, Members garnered 75 award nominations across 12 Guild awards.

"I encourage anyone to put themselves out there. Join Array Crew. Maybe someone's coming to film in the Midwest, or you'll get the call that you're getting your dream job, and you get to travel. We offer success to studios and streamers and productions that want to reflect the world we live in," said Shea.

In addition to podcasting, Hyler is an award-winning traditionally-published middle grade author, an essayist, public speaker, and public relations company owner. She's also a former journalist and corporate communications manager with large Wisconsin companies. All of her roles are grounded in storytelling. The inspiration for her new podcast originated with her mentor, a Hollywood filmmaker generously awarded, from Women of Color Unite (WOCU). WOCU works with allies to increase representation in the Hollywood entertainment industry. WOCU's mentorship program, #Startwith8 is completely free.



