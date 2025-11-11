How iKenekt AI and QuoteWizard by LendingTree Are Poised to Redefine Real Estate as We Know It

WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The homebuying journey has long been a patchwork of disconnected steps – searching listings, securing financing, finding agents, comparing insurance, and closing deals through a maze of paperwork and phone calls. A newly announced partnership between iKenekt AI and QuoteWizard by LendingTree aims to change that dynamic completely, uniting the entire process under one intelligent digital ecosystem.

An AI-Driven Leap Forward

iKenekt AI, known for its advanced property and lending analytics, built its reputation by streamlining complex commercial real estate transactions. Now, with the help of QuoteWizard – one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces – iKenekt is bringing its artificial intelligence platform to consumers for the first time.

Through this collaboration, buyers and homeowners will experience a unified, AI-powered real estate journey: from searching and evaluating properties to connecting with agents, securing mortgages, and comparing insurance quotes, all within a seamless digital experience.

"AI has transformed the process overnight, unifying analysis, agent connection, and funding in one platform," said Anthony Viviani, Founder of iKenekt AI. "As adoption grew, we saw demand from homeowners and buyers, making consumer expansion a natural next step."

Connecting Every Step of the Homebuying Journey

Traditionally, real estate transactions require consumers to jump between multiple systems and providers. iKenekt AI's technology eliminates that fragmentation by integrating real-time property analytics, personalized agent and lender matching, and lending and insurance access directly into the user experience.

By merging iKenekt's intelligent property analysis with QuoteWizard's proven insurance marketplace, users can now evaluate the full cost of homeownership, including mortgage and insurance, in one place. The result is faster decisions, greater transparency, and less friction from search to closing.

"QuoteWizard has always been about empowering consumers with clarity and choice," said Ian Smith, Senior Vice President of Insurance at QuoteWizard. "Partnering with iKenekt AI allows us to extend that mission while unifying insurance, lending, and real estate into one seamless digital ecosystem."

Building the Future of Connected Real Estate

The collaboration between iKenekt AI and QuoteWizard is more than a simple integration – it's a blueprint for the future of real estate technology. By aligning data, lending, and insurance intelligence, the two companies are constructing what they call one of the most comprehensive digital ecosystems in housing.

For consumers, it means convenience and confidence. For agents and lenders, it offers smarter, faster-qualified leads. And for the broader market, it signals the next phase in the convergence of proptech, fintech, and insurtech – a connected, AI-driven model where every aspect of the homebuying journey works together.

About iKenekt AI

iKenekt AI (www.ikenekt.ai) leverages over two decades of experience in investment and property finance to create advanced artificial intelligence solutions that streamline real estate, lending, and property management workflows.

Together, iKenekt AI and QuoteWizard by LendingTree are ushering in a new era of connected real estate – bridging technology, lending, insurance, and consumer experience in a way that's never been done before.

