How Illinois Classifies Felony Crimes

States categorize felonies based on their seriousness, with classes or degrees indicating the severity of the offense says Wolfe and Stec

Some states might have Class A, B, C felonies, while others have Level 1, 2, 3 felonies. The specific offenses that fall into each class can also vary widely from state to state.

In Illinois, felony crimes are classified into several categories based on their severity:

Class X felonies are the most serious offenses in Illinois. Convictions for Class X felonies can result in imprisonment for a term of not less than 6 years and up to 30 years. Examples of Class X felonies include aggravated sexual assault and certain drug offenses.

Class 1 felonies are punishable by 4 to 15 years in prison. Examples of Class 1 felonies include certain drug offenses and certain types of sexual assault.

Class 2 felonies are punishable by 3 to 7 years in prison. Examples include certain types of robbery and burglary.

Class 3 felonies are punishable by 2 to 5 years in prison. Examples include aggravated battery and some drug offenses.

Class 4 felonies are punishable by 1 to 3 years in prison. Examples include certain types of theft and forgery.

Certain offenses, while normally classified as misdemeanors, can be enhanced to Class 4 felonies if certain aggravating factors are present. The penalties for Class A misdemeanors typically include up to 1 year in county jail, but when enhanced to Class 4 felonies, the punishment becomes 1 to 3 years in prison.

If you or someone you know is facing criminal charges, it's advisable to consult with a legal professional to get the most accurate and up-to-date information about the potential consequences.

