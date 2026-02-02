How Innocent Actions Turn Into Criminal Charges | Wichita Criminal Defense Attorneys

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite popular belief, most individuals charged with a crime never intended to break the law. Laws are not always intuitive, and even well-meaning people can find themselves on the wrong side of them. Our Wichita criminal defense attorneys at the McConnell Law Firm have seen firsthand how situations clients believed were innocent—or insignificant—ultimately resulted in criminal charges. Understanding how everyday situations can escalate into legal trouble is an important first step in protecting yourself and your future. Find out what you need to know below.

Digital Piracy

Have you ever streamed unauthorized content online? Streaming movies, downloading music, or sharing files can feel harmless, especially because these activities are widely normalized. However, accessing or distributing copyrighted material without authorization can create legal exposure, including civil liability and, in certain circumstances, criminal prosecution. Most criminal copyright cases are handled under federal law and typically involve willful conduct, repeated activity, or large-scale distribution rather than isolated or accidental behavior. However, file sharing through peer-to-peer platforms or downloading large volumes of copyrighted material can significantly increase legal risk. What feels casual or routine online can, in the right circumstances, carry serious legal consequences.

Connecting to Unknown WiFi Networks

Using WiFi outside your home has become a routine part of daily life. However, knowingly connecting to a private network without authorization can create legal issues under Kansas computer crime laws, particularly if it involves accessing data, intercepting communications, or using the connection to facilitate other unlawful activity. These cases are highly fact-specific and often depend on technical details and intent. While accidentally connecting to the wrong network does not automatically result in criminal charges, situations involving unauthorized access combined with other actions can quickly become complex.

Trash Trespassing

For many people, trash feels like abandoned property. You may see usable items near a curb or behind a business and assume no one would object if they were taken. In reality, whether trash is legally considered abandoned depends largely on location and property control. Entering fenced, secured, or clearly posted dumpster areas—especially those located on private property—can lead to criminal trespassing allegations. In some cases, removing items may also result in theft charges if the property is not truly abandoned and intent is questioned. These situations often come down to notice, boundaries, and surrounding circumstances, all of which matter under Kansas law.

Sharing Prescription Medication

It often starts with an attempt to help. A friend mentions they are in pain, anxious, or unable to sleep, and you offer medication that was legally prescribed to you. Many people are surprised to learn that this seemingly small act can carry serious legal consequences. Under Kansas law, certain prescription medications are classified as controlled substances. Sharing these medications—even without payment—can result in criminal charges related to drug distribution. A sale is not required for conduct to be treated as distribution; a transfer alone may be sufficient depending on the medication involved and the surrounding facts.

Crimes Related to Firearms

Firearm charges often arise not from malicious intent, but from misunderstandings of complex and evolving laws. Many people legally own firearms and believe they are complying with the law, only to discover that a specific situation has placed them at risk. Common issues include carrying a firearm into posted or restricted locations, carrying while under the influence, age-related restrictions, or possession by individuals who are legally prohibited from owning or carrying firearms. These charges carry serious potential penalties and require careful legal analysis of both statutory requirements and constitutional protections.

