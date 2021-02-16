How International Companies can Legally Setup Remote Workers in Iceland Without Actually Being There

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology accelerated by COVID is transforming and challenging the landscape of HR by allowing employees to work anywhere in the world, including Iceland, according to Swapp Agency CEO David Rafn Kristjansson.

"We're a gateway for international companies that want to setup a business presence or retain employees who moved to Iceland to work remotely. We make the hiring process in Iceland a lot easier by providing B2B solutions, such as Recruitment , Employer of Record , as well as Legal Services for international companies," said Kristjansson.

His services are typically used by large international companies from the U.S., U.K., E.U. and China wanting to make a business presence in Iceland. Iceland is also a good jumping off platform for the arctic region as Greenland has been gaining a lot of attention lately.

Companies are attracted to opportunities in Iceland, such as the clean renewable energy sector and the opening of the seaway in the Arctic due to climate change. Before COVID more than two million tourists were visiting the island annually, which also attracted attention from foreign investors.

If companies want to employ workers in Iceland, they must navigate a complicated tax system and adhere to labor laws. Besides recruiting, his agency also offers Employer of Record services to overseas companies for hiring employees to work legally in the country.

Recently his agency helped a California company keep existing employees, who wanted to move back to Iceland during COVID.

"They came to us because they needed a company in Iceland to put the employees on payroll. We hired the employees, put them on salary and then invoiced the company abroad. Doing this is not always as simple as it sounds. There's all kinds of rules, regulations and tax agreements between countries that we have to bear in mind when making contracts with companies," said Kristjansson.

The agency acts as a third-party payroll company ensuring Icelandic taxes are paid and all labor regulations are followed so that employees are entitled to all residential benefits such as nearly free healthcare and education. This Employer of Record model through Swapp Agency is an effective short-term and long-term hiring solution for international companies to establish remote workers in Iceland.

Labor rules in Iceland can be complicated but his agency does all the hard work for these international companies. It can be difficult for a foreign company if they plan to do it themselves, especially if they don't have someone local helping.

Employer of Record services are exploding now due to the pandemic. His agency has partnered with companies all over the world that help set-up businesses in various countries. The majority of people they're hiring are from mid to high level positions, such as from the tech industry, architects, professors with PhDs, software engineers and etc.

International companies are also attracted to the small nation of 350,000 because it's safe and secure with a highly educated and motivated workforce. The government is also enticing people with tax breaks to come to Iceland and raise a family.

Iceland boasts clean air and water and has one of the highest standards of living in the world, with almost free education and health care.

Besides offering Employer of Record services for companies that want to establish a small workforce of fewer than ten people, his agency also offers legal and recruiting services for companies looking to set-up larger business operations in Iceland.

Kristjansson believes that we are at just the beginning of how technology will completely revolutionize the future of work, and this is what makes him tick. People might even exchange jobs in the future. Maybe a chef in Denmark will swap jobs with a chef in Iceland for a year.

Technology has made this possible and has shaken up the HR world.

"Just ten years ago, if you were thinking about moving to Iceland, you would need to also find a job here, too. But that's all changed. Now you can live here and work for anyone in the world, thanks to technology," said Kristjansson.

To learn how your company can establish remote employees in Iceland see the Swapp Agency website. For further information or to schedule an interview contact David Rafn Kristjansson at +354 7831779 or [email protected].

