How Is Fault Determined in a Multi-Car Accident in TX?

The Complex Nature of Multi-Car Accident Claims is Best Met by Experienced Attorneys in Texas says Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law

HOUSTON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Car accident claims are complex to navigate, as the question of fault and liability is an undercurrent to the entire case. This is even further complicated when the accident in question involves multiple parties. Such is the case for multi-car accidents.

The intricacies of a multi-car accident occur because of the potential for multiple victims and more than one negligent party.

It is important to note that Texas is an at-fault state. Anyone who caused the accident, even partly, can be responsible for and sued for their wrongdoing. Additionally, according to Texas statute, any person found liable is entitled to damages only in proportion to their percentage of responsibility for the accident. If they are more than 50% at fault, they are not entitled to any damages.

A jury will assign a degree of responsibility to all parties in the accident. Any form of negligence, minor or major, will be factored into this decision. Similarly, the degree of injuries, property damage, and more will be examined.

Ascertaining fault in a multi-car accident usually begins by determining whose negligent action came first. In most cases, the other parties followed by acting negligently to attempt to circumvent the initial action.

It is overly simplistic to assume that the initial negligent party bears the entire responsibility for the accident, so a rigorous examination of the accident is required. Consequently, multi-car accident cases tend to be more arduous and lengthier.

Those involved in multi-car accidents in Texas are strongly advised to enlist an experienced attorney as soon as reasonably possible.

The attorneys of Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law focus on personal injury and vehicle cases. The firm has the experience and dedication to serve its clients with tenacity and integrity.

Multi-vehicle accidents are complicated, and it is vital for any victim to seek representation from an experienced trial lawyer. At the Terry Bryant law firm, they fight for justice for deserving injury victims.

About Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law

Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law was founded in 1985 by Terry Bryant. His goal was to assist victims who had been gravely injured. Bryant has over 40 years of experience with personal injury law and previously served as a judge. He built a team of excellent and experienced litigators that effectively navigate the area of personal injury law, including car accidents. The attorneys at the firm fight for the rights of their clients diligently and aggressively. Contact Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law at (713) 973-8888.

