How JVG Strategies Helps Start-Ups Scale and Retain Top Talent

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JVG Strategies LLC ("JVG Strategies"), a boutique career development firm based in Miami, Florida, offers bespoke coaching services for start-ups, helping them retain top talent and improve employee engagement and performance.

JVG Strategies is founded by Jacqueline Victoria Grant and partnered with Kate Godard. They have 10 years of collective lived experience at high-growth start-ups helping people not only get jobs, but succeed in them. As operators and experienced coaches they have a deep understanding of human dynamics. The team at JVG Strategies has collectively coached thousands of professionals across the U.S. and Canada, and Jacqueline and Kate have worked directly for start-up founders and have a clear understanding of the challenges they face.

"We've been in the trenches, both as operators and coaches, guiding individuals into roles and ensuring they thrive in them." says Kate. "We focus on empowering individuals with agency, initiative, resilience, and adaptability – qualities that are crucial to success in dynamic and high-growth environments."

"In the early stages of a start-up, keeping the team lean is important. This often means there's no dedicated HR team yet, and leaders are busy wearing many hats," says Jacqueline. "This can create a challenge for new employees, who need support but don't have access to resources, such as established onboarding and training processes," she adds. "Working with a dedicated coach helps people feel supported, boosts early engagement, and contributes to better performance overall." JVG Strategies helps new hires set a clear roadmap for success, including developing a 30-60-90 day plan tied to company KPIs.

It's not just the new hires that need support. "As a company scales, change happens quickly. Legacy employees can be resistant to that change. Having a coach can help reduce the rate of turnover and losing those valuable first-hires," explains Jacqueline.

Additionally, coaching can be key in managing burnout. A recent article shared by Bain & Company highlights a study from the American Psychological Association, which shows that younger generations are becoming increasingly overwhelmed and stressed out, and it is affecting their performance at work. Coaching provides essential support to help manage these challenges effectively.

"Maintaining the human element is essential right now. The focus has been around how we can digitize, operationalize, and streamline using technology. However, I do think now with the rapid rise of AI, we need to balance the equation. Personalized coaching is a way to keep things human" says Jacqueline.

JVG Strategies offers a comprehensive, turnkey solution tailored for small businesses and start-ups navigating high-growth trajectories. The company provides leadership and employee support without the overhead costs of a traditional in-house HR team.

"We parachute into organizations, quickly understanding their needs, culture, and business models," explains Kate. "We also provide a billing model that aligns with the financial realities of start-ups."

For more information about JVG Strategies, please visit www.jvgstrategies.com.

About JVG Strategies

JVG Strategies LLC is a boutique career development firm specializing in individual career coaching for job seekers and professionals and corporate coaching programs for start-ups. Services include start-up employee coaching, career success coaching, and sales mindset and performance coaching.

