How Kassumay LLC a Small Business in Rhode Island Brings a Taste to New England and Empowers Women Back Home in Senegal Business

WARREN, R.I., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kassumay is a company in Rhode Island that produces and sells nutritional fruit spreads made with hibiscus flowers grown in Senegal, West Africa. I brought this tradition to market and introduced delicious, nutritious hibiscus fruit spreads to New England. My products are sourced from the Casamance, the region in southern Senegal. I hope to empower women negatively impacted by the rebellion conflict in my southern villages of Senegal by providing local employment and business opportunities as well as giving back part of his profits to help create resources such as schools, childcare centers, hospitals and more.

How I got started:

When I came to the US in 2018, my wife Elizabeth Rosner encourage me to create my business then I became a member of Hope & Main an incubator based in Warren (Rhode Island) which helps me in the development of my business idea, then I had to take Better Process Control School at UTIA, take a free online class at My Own Business Institute (MOBI) of Santa Clara University. Agencies like CWE / Rhode Island, SCORE, SBA, RISBDC, also assisted me on building my business. It was not easy as I speak French and my English is not fluent, with the mentoring of RI HUB Venture Mentoring Service, led by Mia Nolan, for over a year, I have been able to launch my business with the assistance of my mentor team.

Our products:

I have over 3 organic fruit spreads on the market, the Hibiscus Sabdariffa spread, the hibiscus Sabdariffa & strawberry, and the hibiscus Sabdariffa & habanero pepper. At Kassumay what I promote is the good and health benefits of exotic fruits from Africa, I believe the simpler the food we eat without other additives, the better it will be for our health. And the Hibiscus Sabdariffa is believed to contain a lot of health benefits.

What next:

Introducing new products in the market is not simple but I'm excited, present in over 14 groceries, we continue to work with the goal of being in most groceries in New England and later covering nationwide. With our high-quality products and their health benefit, we believe people will love it.

My products sell themself.

For more information go to https://kassumayllc.com/

