How KnowledgeHut's immersive learning solution is paving the way for the future of learning

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In this pandemic, virtual has become a new way of life, especially when it comes to learning. Professionals have switched to online education to ensure that the learning journey keeps going on. According to a BCG report, 61% of professionals are of the view that phenomena like COVID-19 have impacted their jobs, and this is just the beginning. Due to this, 65% of professionals dedicate their time to enhancing their skills for exploring varied opportunities. The report also notes that new technologies like automation, artificial intelligence, and robotics (49%) will play a role in job changes. As a result, 72% of professionals from the IT sector or in the vocation of science and research, spend time learning and grasping the nitty gritties of these new trends.

To meet this contemporary learning trend, Bengaluru-based KnowledgeHut has conceptualised a solution, which is a blend of theory and a hands-on learning experience. The company calls this the Immersive Learning Experience.

Subramanyam Reddy, co-founder and managing director of KnowledgeHut, says, "KnowledgeHut's immersive learning solution follows a simple approach: learners get to learn, practice, assess themselves, get in-depth insights on their learning, and personalize their learning journey to achieve their skill goals. Our key differentiation is that we are offering a blended solution under one umbrella."

Through three crucial components, which include content, extensive practice and assessment and reporting, KnowledgeHut ensures that learners complete this journey of education. Here's how the company's solution can add value to students' professional trajectories:

All types of courses are supported. Videos can be watched, live sessions can be attended and 1-1 mentoring sessions can be booked, all using a single dashboard.

The courses employ an outcome-based learning model. This means extensive research, skill-mapping, and adaptive testing along with assessment.

Learners can make the most of a unique practice environment that runs directly in their browsers, replete with development tools, for them to not lose their practise. This also ensures a consistent learning environment amongst all the students.

Learners take a diagnostic exam before they begin a course. This gives an insight into their understanding. Skills can be mapped and their learning arcs can be understood. This also helps learners course-correct and derive maximum value out of the course.

Learners also get to work on a micro-credential assignment where they can get a real experience of creating a micro application based on the skills they have inculcated in the course.

With the integrated cloud lab, learners can explore cloud environments with complete access to setup and create codes and come up with software. This single-click ensures that learners get desktop-development capabilities and flexibility.

Online learning is not just about the expanse of tools. It is about how these tools and content are merged to design a student-friendly experience. As technology has taken the centrestage in today's world, KnowledgeHut is deeply committed to offer a seamless and smooth learning experience to professionals across the globe.

