How Komax is Solving Pharmaceutical Industries Problems with Static Mixers

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Komax Systems, Inc. a leader in advanced technology has been helping manufacturing companies from all over the world by providing them with the best static mixing technology. They are also solving pharmaceutical mixing problems with their Sanitary Static Mixer and Triple Action Static Mixer elements.

Pharmaceuticals Specifications and Needs

Inline static mixing fulfills many objectives beyond simple combinations of raw ingredients, to include homogenization, uniform output, facilitating heat transfer and more. It is not uncommon to utilize a number of different style mixers to prepare the finished product.

Processing equipment used in the healthcare industry follows rigid specifications for accuracy, consistency, and cleanliness. Within the pharmaceutical industry aspects such as Clean in Place (CIP), smooth and/or polished surfaces and sanitary fittings, are of importance. Not any piece of equipment can be used in the industry for contamination. That is where the Komax sanitary static mixer comes into use.

Komax is one of the few companies that manufactures and supply sanitary static mixers.

Komax Sanitary Static Mixer Advantages

The stainless-steel static mixers are electropolished and can come as one unit with removable elements for easy cleaning, the inline static mixers can also be provided in other exotic materials, metal alloy static mixers and Hastelloy C276 as specified for the mixing application. The triple action mixing elements provide the highest level of mixing of any static mixer providing two-by-two division, cross/current impingement mixing and back mixing which produces very high mixing efficiency in a short lay length with low pressure losses.

Inline mixing equipment used in the production of pharmaceuticals and medical devices deal with a higher level of complexity because their use is more specialized. Not one design fits all. This is where Komax can help as they offer customization to any product they make.

