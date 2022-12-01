How Long Do You Have to File a Personal Injury Claim in Kentucky?...

If you intend to file a personal injury claim in Kentucky, you will need to be mindful of the time frame says Johnson Law Firm

PIKEVILLE, Ky., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A personal injury is an injury that results from the negligence or carelessness of another. This experience often leaves the victim devastated due to the pain, suffering and emotional distress.

If you or your loved one has suffered an injury due to someone's wrongful actions, inactions or reckless behavior in Kentucky, and you desire to recover damages by filing a personal injury claim, you must be aware of how much time you have.

You Need to Act Fast to Be Compensated for Damages

Anyone who intends to file a personal injury claim in Kentucky must know that there are deadlines to beat for these claims. These deadlines are known as the "statute of limitations," and they represent the time frame within which the claim can be pursued or otherwise be forfeited.

Lead attorney Billy Johnson of the Johnson Law Firm warns, "Failure to begin the legal process for your personal injury claim within a certain period may cause you to lose the opportunity to receive any compensation for your pain, injury and suffering."

In Kentucky, the personal injury statute of limitations is one year from the date of injury. This is relatively short compared to other states, which allow a period of two or three years. So, you must not waste any time employing a competent personal injury attorney to pursue your case.

Exceptions to the Personal Injury Statute of Limitations in Kentucky

One of the ways a competent attorney will help you is to educate you on the exceptions to the statute of limitations, which may be in your favor. These limitations are instances where you may be given more time. These exceptions include:

If you sustained an injury before you turned 18. The statute of limitations will not begin to run until you are 18 years old.

If you are deemed unfit (legally incapacitated). The statute of limitations will not run until you are no longer deemed incapacitated.

If the alleged negligent party leaves Kentucky or cannot be found. The statute is paused until they return or are found.

or cannot be found. The statute is paused until they return or are found. Injuries that involve damage to property or vehicle accidents. Here, you are generally given two years.

About Johnson Law Firm

At Johnson Law Firm, Billy Johnson leads a team of astute attorneys to render unparalleled legal services to individuals who have suffered hurt due to events resulting from the negligence of another. Located in Pikeville, Kentucky, they are committed to helping you get through your tough time by winning you the compensation you deserve.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Johnson Law Firm