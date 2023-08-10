How Long Do You Have to File a Personal Injury Claim in Massachusetts?

In Massachusetts, the Statute of Limitations for Personal Injury Claims is Generally Three Years from the Accident's Date says Cava Law Firm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you have been injured in an accident, you have three years from the date of the accident to file a personal injury claim in court. If you fail to file a claim within the statute of limitations, you may lose your right to seek compensation for your injuries.

There are some exceptions to the three-year statute of limitations in Massachusetts. For example, if the injured person is a minor, the three-year time limit may be extended until the minor's 18th birthday.

Additionally, in cases where the injury or accident was not immediately apparent, the statute of limitations may begin to run from the date that the injury was discovered or should have been discovered with reasonable diligence.

It is important to note that the process of filing a personal injury claim can take time, especially if negotiations with insurance companies or other parties are necessary. It is generally advisable to begin the process of filing a claim as soon as possible after an accident or injury.

This can help ensure that important evidence is preserved, witnesses' memories are fresh, and deadlines are not missed. If you have been injured in an accident, it is important to consult with an experienced personal injury attorney as soon as possible.

He emphasizes that an attorney can help you understand your legal rights and options, gather and preserve evidence, and negotiate with insurance companies or other parties on your behalf.

An attorney can also help ensure that your claim is filed within the statute of limitations and that you receive the maximum amount of compensation available for your injuries.

About Cava Law Firm

Attorney Christopher F. Cava is the founding partner of Cava Law Firm. He has over 25 years of trial experience and focuses on personal injury. Alongside Cava is Attorney Jennifer L. Cava-Foreman, his daughter, who likes to take the guesswork out of choosing a lawyer by letting the facts and her winning verdicts speak for themselves. She takes a personal approach to cases and likes to work directly with the clients, helping them every step of the way.

What makes Cava Law Firm unique are the attorneys' personal approaches to clients' cases and needs. Attorney Christopher F. Cava and Attorney Jennifer L. Cava-Foreman will ensure that every case is tailored to bring forward the maximum settlement possible.

