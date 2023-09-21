How Long Does a Settlement Take for a Personal Injury Case?

The time it takes to come to a settlement after a personal injury can vary widely and depends on several factors says Stephenson Rife LLP

Medical Treatment: The duration of a personal injury settlement often depends on the extent of medical treatment needed by the injured party. It is essential to reach maximum medical improvement (MMI) before considering a settlement so that the full extent of the injuries and its long-term effects are known.

Negotiations: Negotiations between the injured party's attorney and the insurance company or at-fault party can also impact the timeline. If the parties can reach a fair settlement early in the process, the case may be resolved more quickly. However, if there are disagreements or complex legal issues, negotiations may take longer.

Insurance Company Response: The responsiveness of the insurance company can significantly affect the settlement timeline. Some insurance companies may quickly agree to a reasonable settlement, while others may engage in protracted negotiations.

Lawsuit Filing: If a settlement cannot be reached through negotiations, the injured party may need to file a personal injury lawsuit. Litigation can prolong the settlement process, as it involves court procedures and potentially a trial.

Court Schedules: If a lawsuit is filed, the timeline can be influenced by the court's schedule and caseload, but a settlement is possible at any stage.

Complexity of the Case: The complexity of the personal injury case, including issues such as liability disputes or multiple parties involved, can also impact the settlement timeline.

While some personal injury settlements can be reached within a few months, others may take a year or more to resolve. It is crucial for the injured party to work with an experienced personal injury attorney who can assess the case's unique factors and provide a realistic time frame for reaching a fair settlement, always advocating for the injured party's best interests and seeking appropriate compensation for their injuries and damages.

"Families who have been harmed by the negligence of another deserve timely justice and compensation. We work hard to deliver that," says Mike Stephenson of Stephen Rife LLP.

