How Long Does It Take to Settle a Personal Injury Case in California?

A personal injury case can take anywhere from a few months to several years to resolve says Neale & Fhima

DANA POINT, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The length of time it takes to settle a personal injury case in California can vary, depending on several factors, including the complexity of the case, the severity of the injuries, and the willingness of the parties to negotiate a settlement. Here are some of the factors that can affect the timeline:

The severity of the injuries: If the injuries are minor, the case may be resolved more quickly. However, if the injuries are severe, the case may take longer to settle, as the plaintiff may need extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation. The complexity of the case: If the case involves multiple parties, complex legal issues, or disputes over liability or damages, it may take longer to resolve. The willingness of the parties to negotiate: If both parties are willing to negotiate in good faith, the case may be resolved more quickly. Otherwise, the case may go to trial and take longer. The court's schedule: The availability of the court can also affect the timeline of the case. A backlog can cause delays. The type of case: A car accident case may be resolved more quickly than a medical malpractice case, which may require extensive expert testimony and analysis. Whether the case settles or goes to trial: If the case settles, it may be resolved quickly, but if it goes to trial it can take significantly longer to resolve.

If you have been injured in an accident in California and are considering filing a personal injury claim, it's important to speak with an experienced personal injury attorney who can evaluate your case and help you understand the timeline and potential outcomes. Your attorney can also work to negotiate a settlement with the other party's insurance company, which can help you resolve your case more quickly and efficiently.

"I am forever grateful to Neale & Fhima for the settlement they got me after my accident. Aaron was amazing throughout the entire process," says Jackson J, client of Attorney Aaron Fhima.

