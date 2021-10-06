How long-lasting is CBD joint relief for pets?

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joint problems in dogs and cats are common — especially as pets grow older. Many owners are turning to CBD, or cannabidiol, to help relieve this discomfort.

It can be very difficult to judge a dog or cat's mobility from day-to-day. That's why unbiased studies are so important in determining if these supplements are worth the cost. What do the studies on CBD say? Not a lot, unfortunately.

Is CBD safe?

Currently, there are no CBD products approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for use in animals.

However, there are a handful of studies. In one with 16 dogs, no side effects were reported by owners. However, CBD did cause an elevation in an important liver value on bloodwork called alkaline phosphatase, but it is not certain if this has any medical significance.1

Does CBD work to relive joint discomfort?

Again, there are very few studies that support the effectiveness of CBD in pets. In the same study mentioned earlier, owners reported increases in comfort and activity when given CBD oil twice a day.1 While positive, these results aren't as reliable as other pharmaceutical options or proven supplements.

How much CBD to give?

The study showed the best results using 2 mg/kg of CBD oil every 12 hours.1 That can be a high cost — and inconvenient schedule — for a large pet. At those prices, owners may want to explore other options with their veterinarian that are more proven and have longer-lasting effects.

The bottom line

Owners willing to explore CBD should be willing to thoroughly research their supplement to ensure they are getting a concentration of at least 2 mg/kg. Then, be ready to give the oil at least once every 12 hours. CBD is eliminated in dogs after about 4.2 hours and requires at least twice-daily administration to get the results desired.1

Always consult with your veterinarian before beginning a supplement. They can help formulate a comprehensive joint care plan that includes products proven to help maintain cartilage.

1. Gamble, L., et al. (2018 Jul 23) Pharmacokinetics, Safety, and Clinical Efficacy of Cannabidiol Treatment in Osteoarthritic Dogs. Frontiers in Veterinary Science, 5: 165.

